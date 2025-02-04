Cullin Park Returns to Phoenix Racing Honda for 2025, Set for 250SX East Start in Tampa

Cullin Park has spent the last few seasons in AMA racing competing with Phoenix Honda, but a dislocated wrist suffered at last year' 250SX East opener last year certainly hurt his development. He jumped into the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) in late 2024 with MotoConcepts Honda, but Phoenix Honda has brought him back for 2025, and he'll race alongside new teammate Nick Romano starting this weekend at the Tampa 250SX opener. Both of these riders have talent and potential. Will it show?

The following is from Phoenix Racing Honda:

Cullin Park and Phoenix Racing Honda continue together in 2025.

“It’s year four in Supercross with my Phoenix Racing Honda team, and I’m confident this is my year to lock myself in everyone’s mind as a real threat to the top end of the class. Racing through the end of 2024 in WSX has me firing on all cylinders and well prepared for the season to come.

Having moved from the 2024 to the 2025 Honda CRF250R last month, I’m so excited to race the latest package the team has developed. I’m motivated and ready to put myself in the top-five. Bring on Tampa.” - Park 📝

Look for Cullin Park to lineup alongside Nick Romano as the team heads to the start of the 250 East Region this weekend.