450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Velocity Racing Group Announces Supercross 250SX East Roster: Hicks, Carroll, and Hudson

February 4, 2025, 11:20am
Velocity Racing Group Announces Supercross 250SX East Roster: Hicks, Carroll, and Hudson

The following press release is from Velocity Racing Group:

League City, TX – Velocity Racing Group is excited to unveil its 2025 Supercross 250 East team, ready to compete in the SMX World Championships. This season, we have assembled a formidable trio of experienced riders and industry partners, including Noowell Research, All Balls Racing, and EBR Performance, to lay the foundation for success in the world-class 250 East competition.

Leading the charge will be Michael Hicks (#460), a five-time GT Arenacross Champion, and currently ranked second in the AMA Arenacross AX-Pro class. Hicks brings invaluable experience and will serve as the team’s cornerstone for the 2025 season. Joining him will be Bryton Carroll (#483), a rising star from New Jersey known for his free-spirited, aggressive riding style. Carroll has already made waves in SMX 250 East with impressive finishes, and his natural ability to push the limits makes him a perfect fit for the high-intensity world of Supercross.

Hamden Hudson (#188), a dedicated and hard-working rider, rounds out the team. He has been honing his skills in the Red Line Arenacross series in preparation for his debut in SMX 250 East at Round 1 in Tampa.

“We are excited to give these talented young athletes the opportunity to chase their dreams in Supercross. This sport demands excellence at every level, and achieving success requires teamwork and a tremendous amount of dedication. We are committed to working hard, learning, and growing throughout the season. Make no mistake, we will hit the ground running in Tampa!” said Robert Birmingham, Team Principal.

Said Hicks on Instagram:

"Excited to go 250 East racing with @velocityracinggroup @noowell_research @allballsracinggroup @ebr_performance I won’t be at Tampa but I’ll see y’all at Detroit!"

Said Carroll:

"‼️OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT‼️

I’m so stoked to officially announce that I will be riding for Noowell All Balls Racing EBR Yamaha Team for the 2025 AMA Supercross 250 East Coast season!

I’ve been dreaming of this for a long time, I could not be more grateful for this opportunity🙏🏼 thank you team for believing in me I can’t wait to show what I’m capable of with real support👊🏼👊🏼"

Said Hudson:

"Excited to finally share that I will be racing for the Noowell All Balls Racing EBR Yamaha Team for the 250 East supercross season! I am so grateful for this opportunity and ready to go racing! Thanks Team❤️"

  • Michael Hicks
    Michael Hicks
  • Bryton Carroll
    Bryton Carroll
  • Hamden Hudson
    Hamden Hudson
