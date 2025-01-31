On Saturday, riders will race the fourth round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round four of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in Glendale, Arizona. Check out how to watch the fourth round. Note: this will also be the first SMX Next - Supercross event of 2025 (formerly named the SX Future program). Read out full amateur preview from Thursday.
The Race Day Live (qualifying) broadcast will be live on Peacock, starting at 2:30 p.m. Eastern/11:30 a.m. Pacific.
The night show (heats, LCQs, and main events) broadcast will also be live on Peacock starting at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific.
Glendale #Supercross broadcast team:— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) January 31, 2025
Play by Play – Jason Weigandt (@JasonWeigandt)
Analyst – Ricky Carmichael (@RickyCarmichael)
Reporter – Will Christien (@WillChristien)
Reporter – Jason Thomas (@Jason66Thomas)@SMXMedia #SupercrossLIVE #SuperMotocross #SX2025 #SMX2025
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.
Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Glendale also starting at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific).
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
- Supercross
GlendaleTriple Crown, Supercross Futures and KTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 1
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Race Day Schedule
Note: All Times Local to Glendale, Arizona.
Other Links
2025 Souvenir Program
View the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.
Glendale Supercross
Glendale Supercross Race Center
Glendale Supercross Injury Report
Monster Energy Racer X 2025 Supercross Season Preview Shows
State Farm Stadium
Address: 1 Cardinals Drive
Glendale AZ 85305
Practice & Qualifying — 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT
Tickets
Get tickets to the Glendale Supercross.
Track Map
Check out the track layout for round four.
Track Map Video
Video courtesy of SupercrossLIVE
2025 Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|69
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|62
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|60
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|56
|5
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|52
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|62
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|59
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|57
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|57
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|52