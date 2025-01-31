Results Archive
Glendale Supercross TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

January 31, 2025, 11:45am

On Saturday, riders will race the fourth round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round four of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in Glendale, Arizona. Check out how to watch the fourth round. Note: this will also be the first SMX Next - Supercross event of 2025 (formerly named the SX Future program). Read out full amateur preview from Thursday.

The Race Day Live (qualifying) broadcast will be live on Peacock, starting at 2:30 p.m. Eastern/11:30 a.m. Pacific.

The night show (heats, LCQs, and main events) broadcast will also be live on Peacock starting at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Glendale also starting at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific).

Glendale Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Race Day Schedule

Note: All Times Local to Glendale, Arizona.

Glendale SX schedule.
Glendale SX schedule. SupercrossLIVE

Other Info

State Farm Stadium
Address: 1 Cardinals Drive
Glendale AZ 85305

Practice & Qualifying — 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT 

Tickets

Get tickets to the Glendale Supercross.

Track Map

Check out the track layout for round four.

  • Glendale Supercross track map.
    Glendale Supercross track map. SupercrossLIVE
Track Map Video

Video courtesy of SupercrossLIVE

2025 Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 69
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 62
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 60
4Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 56
5Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 52
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 62
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 59
3Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 57
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 57
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 52
Full Standings

