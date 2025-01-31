On Saturday, riders will race the fourth round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round four of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in Glendale, Arizona. Check out how to watch the fourth round. Note: this will also be the first SMX Next - Supercross event of 2025 (formerly named the SX Future program). Read out full amateur preview from Thursday.

The Race Day Live (qualifying) broadcast will be live on Peacock, starting at 2:30 p.m. Eastern/11:30 a.m. Pacific.

The night show (heats, LCQs, and main events) broadcast will also be live on Peacock starting at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific.