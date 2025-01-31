Press day interviews and raw riding ahead of the fourth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Interviews with Malcolm Stewart, Justin Cooper, Ken Roczen, Garrett Marchbanks, Drew Adams, Julien Beaumer, Cole Davies, and Cooper Webb. Then, Tom Journet films press day riding with a handful of top factory riders.

Host/interviews/film/edit: Tom Journet

Thank you for 6D Helmets for backing our First Look video preview.