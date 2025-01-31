Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Cole Davies
Live Now
Arenacross
Reno 3
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 1
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno 4
Sat Feb 1
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 8
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
Sat Feb 8
News
Glendale SX Press Day Interviews and Raw Riding: ft. Roczen Webb, Beaumer, Adams, Davies, and More

January 31, 2025, 6:10pm

Press day interviews and raw riding ahead of the fourth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Interviews with Malcolm Stewart, Justin Cooper, Ken Roczen, Garrett Marchbanks, Drew Adams, Julien Beaumer, Cole Davies, and Cooper Webb. Then, Tom Journet films press day riding with a handful of top factory riders.

Host/interviews/film/edit: Tom Journet

Thank you for 6D Helmets for backing our First Look video preview.

  • Supercross

    Glendale

    Triple Crown, Supercross Futures and KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, February 1
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 1 - 2:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 1 - 8:00 PM
      Peacock
Glendale Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

The March 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now