Glendale SX Press Day Interviews and Raw Riding: ft. Roczen Webb, Beaumer, Adams, Davies, and More
January 31, 2025, 6:10pm
Press day interviews and raw riding ahead of the fourth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Interviews with Malcolm Stewart, Justin Cooper, Ken Roczen, Garrett Marchbanks, Drew Adams, Julien Beaumer, Cole Davies, and Cooper Webb. Then, Tom Journet films press day riding with a handful of top factory riders.
Host/interviews/film/edit: Tom Journet
Thank you for 6D Helmets for backing our First Look video preview.
- Supercross
GlendaleTriple Crown, Supercross Futures and KTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 1
6D Helmets
Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.