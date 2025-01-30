Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Cole Davies
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno 3
Fri Jan 31
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 1
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno 4
Sat Feb 1
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 8
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
Sat Feb 8
News
Listen: SMX Next - Supercross Preview

January 30, 2025, 7:00pm

Mitch Kendra is joined by Racer X contributors Cody Darr and Travis Delnicki to preview the SMX Next - Supercross program for 2025.

Originally named "SX Futures" the program has been relabeled as "SMX Next - Supercross" for 2025, still with the same goal: preparing riders for Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The SMX Next – Supercross program allows top A and B level amateur riders the opportunity to compete in simulated pro day. Racing on the pro track—on Saturday—under the lights and on TV, this is a steppingstone before jumping into the deep end of the pro supercross ranks.

Listen as the trio breaks down the 2025 schedule, Glendale SX entry list, riders to watch, “graduates” of the current program, and more.

The Racer X Exhaust Podcast is presented by Yoshimura and Racer X Brand.

The March 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now