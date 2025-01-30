Mitch Kendra is joined by Racer X contributors Cody Darr and Travis Delnicki to preview the SMX Next - Supercross program for 2025.

Originally named "SX Futures" the program has been relabeled as "SMX Next - Supercross" for 2025, still with the same goal: preparing riders for Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The SMX Next – Supercross program allows top A and B level amateur riders the opportunity to compete in simulated pro day. Racing on the pro track—on Saturday—under the lights and on TV, this is a steppingstone before jumping into the deep end of the pro supercross ranks.

Listen as the trio breaks down the 2025 schedule, Glendale SX entry list, riders to watch, “graduates” of the current program, and more.

