The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:
2025 SMX Next – Motocross to Feature Three Scouting Moto Combine Events
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – MX Sports Pro Racing, in conjunction with the SMX LeagueTM, has announced the details of SMX Next – Motocross for the 2025 season, which will consist of a trio of Scouting Moto Combine presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare events. The outdoor component of SMX Next will run in conjunction with three rounds of the upcoming Pro Motocross Championship sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The first Scouting Moto Combine event will take place at the Hangtown Motocross Classic on May 30, followed by the second at the RedBud National on July 4, and concluding with the Ironman National on August 8.
The SMX Next program combines the three Scouting Moto Combines with Feld Motor Sports’ five-race SMX Next – Supercross program and culminates with the SMX Next World All-Stars during the SMX World ChampionshipTM Playoffs for a season-long collaborative effort to cultivate the development of top prospects from the talent-laden amateur level of the sport. SMX Next will officially commence for the 2025 season this Saturday at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship round from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, which will host the first SMX Next – Supercross event of the year.
“SMX Next continues to be one of the most groundbreaking initiatives this sport has implemented in its illustrious history, as it has greatly benefited the ongoing development and skill progression of the sport’s most promising young athletes,” said Jim Perry, Program Director for the Scouting Moto Combine. “The Scouting Moto Combine has played an integral part in the success of the program and will expand to include three events for the 2025 season, with the focus on providing more opportunities for the next generation of racers to experience competition at the highest level. We’re eager to bring together a new collection of prospects this outdoor season and provide them with proven hands-on guidance that has fostered a wealth of success at the professional level.”
Each Scouting Moto Combine event will take place on Friday, the eve of each respective National, bringing together 25 up-and-coming prospects from the highly competitive ranks of amateur motocross. Many of the racers boast a decorated résumé filled with success at various AMA Amateur Motocross Majors as well as the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, affectionately known as Loretta Lynn’s. At the Combine, athletes are aligned with a group of riders coaches who offer mentorship, insight, and guidance into professional racing. This esteemed collective of coaches includes the likes of AMA Hall of Famer Broc Glover, former multi-time champion Chad Reed, and other championship caliber stalwarts from years past. In addition to coaching, Combine participants receive education on other aspects of competition such as health, fitness, and nutrition, as well as media engagement.
The group of prospects is determined through a collaborative effort with American motocross’ competing manufacturers in GASGAS, Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, Triumph and Yamaha. While the Combine is a focal point each Friday at the selected events, its inclusion extends into the fanfare of Saturday’s National with a commemorative parade lap in front of the thousands of fans in attendance.
2025 SMX Next – Motocross // Scouting Moto Combine Events
May 30 Hangtown Motocross Classic Rancho Cordova, Calif.
July 4 RedBud National Buchanan, Mich.
August 8 Ironman National Crawfordsville, Ind.
The growing list of graduates from the Scouting Moto Combine and SMX Next as a whole continue to make a significant impact at the professional level, led by its most successful alum in reigning back-to-back SMX World Champion and defending Pro Motocross 250 Class Champion Haiden Deegan. At the most recent round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in Anaheim, California, the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider led a 250SX Class podium comprised of a trio of SMX Next graduates that also included Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Julien Beaumer, in second, and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rookie Cole Davies, last year’s SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Champion, in third for his maiden podium result. Beaumer, who captured his first career victory just two weeks ago, currently sits atop the 250SX West Region standings in possession of the red plate.
Main image by Mitch Kendra