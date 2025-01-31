In case you missed it, the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) has partnered with ALT Sports Data in an exclusive global sports betting data rights agreement. In short, this agreement makes NXTbets—ALT Sports Data’s digital platform—the official series betting platform, with Integrity Compliance 360 (IC360) serving as the integrity and compliance service, monitoring all activity.

With this new partnership, fans can bet on who they believe will top the 450SX main event this weekend and who they think will be the 2025 450SX Champion.

The 2025 Glendale Supercross odds on NXTbets are now live.

Jett Lawrence is still the favorite after finishing 12-2-1 to start the season, followed by Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton, respectively.

CHECK OUT THE 2025 Glendale SUPERCROSS BETTING ODDS NOW