Glendale Supercross Betting Odds Are Live: Jett Lawrence, Eli Tomac, and Chase Sexton Top Odds Once Again
In case you missed it, the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) has partnered with ALT Sports Data in an exclusive global sports betting data rights agreement. In short, this agreement makes NXTbets—ALT Sports Data’s digital platform—the official series betting platform, with Integrity Compliance 360 (IC360) serving as the integrity and compliance service, monitoring all activity.
With this new partnership, fans can bet on who they believe will top the 450SX main event this weekend and who they think will be the 2025 450SX Champion.
The 2025 Glendale Supercross odds on NXTbets are now live.
Jett Lawrence is still the favorite after finishing 12-2-1 to start the season, followed by Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton, respectively.
GlendaleTriple Crown, Supercross Futures and KTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 1
Our Notes:
Anyone who was approved for a hard card credential went through a training 101 course on the rights and wrongs of the SMX betting policy, so understand that anyone with a credential caught betting on this sport can and will be caught and legal action will be taken. If you follow stick and ball sports (for example the National Basketball Association (NBA), you understand how serious they take betting—and it appears SMX has a similar approach with lifetime bans possible.
For Daily Fantasy Sports In The United States Players: 18+ (or older in some state)
For Sports Betting In The United States Players: 21+
Please gamble responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Visit nxtbets.com/playsmx for more information.
