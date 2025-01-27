Jorge Prado over jumped in a rhythm section on Saturday at the third round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and crashed over a berm and into the net. He was attended to by the Alpinestars medical crew and eventually got up but was put in a sling (right shoulder). The two-time MXGP FIM Motocross World Champion missed the rest of the day after it was announced he had suffered a dislocated shoulder. You can watch his crash in the highlights video below.
In a press release this afternoon from Kawasaki, Prado said the following:
“I overjumped the quad a little bit in qualifying and went into the berm. I tried to grab the net on the edge of the berm because I didn't have anywhere else to go, and as soon as I grabbed it I felt my shoulder pop out. It's a shame because it was not a big crash just a little mistake on my part, but I couldn't avoid it. My shoulder was popped back into place 30 seconds later and it’s feeling good now, not very painful. I need to sit out and rest and see how my shoulder feels after today and evaluate from there.”
The Kawasaki release also said the following:
“Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Jorge Prado was forced to sit out Anaheim 2 after a crash during qualifying led to a dislocated shoulder. He hopes to be back soon after taking some time to rest and assess his shoulder.”
The Spanish rider finished 14th and 12th in his first two main event starts of the season. The fourth round of supercross is set to take place on Saturday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Jorge PradoLugo, Spain
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|12
SupercrossSan Diego
|450SX
|January 18, 2025
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|14
SupercrossAnaheim 1
|450SX
|January 11, 2025
|Kawasaki KX450SR
