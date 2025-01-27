Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno 3
Fri Jan 31
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 1
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno 4
Sat Feb 1
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 8
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
Sat Feb 8
News
Full Schedule
Jorge Prado Suffers Dislocated Shoulder in Anaheim 2 Supercross Qualifying Crash, Return to Racing TBD

Jorge Prado Suffers Dislocated Shoulder in Anaheim 2 Supercross Qualifying Crash, Return to Racing TBD

January 27, 2025, 3:55pm

Jorge Prado over jumped in a rhythm section on Saturday at the third round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and crashed over a berm and into the net. He was attended to by the Alpinestars medical crew and eventually got up but was put in a sling (right shoulder). The two-time MXGP FIM Motocross World Champion missed the rest of the day after it was announced he had suffered a dislocated shoulder. You can watch his crash in the highlights video below.

In a press release this afternoon from Kawasaki, Prado said the following:

“I overjumped the quad a little bit in qualifying and went into the berm. I tried to grab the net on the edge of the berm because I didn't have anywhere else to go, and as soon as I grabbed it I felt my shoulder pop out. It's a shame because it was not a big crash just a little mistake on my part, but I couldn't avoid it. My shoulder was popped back into place 30 seconds later and it’s feeling good now, not very painful. I need to sit out and rest and see how my shoulder feels after today and evaluate from there.”

The Kawasaki release also said the following:

“Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Jorge Prado was forced to sit out Anaheim 2 after a crash during qualifying led to a dislocated shoulder. He hopes to be back soon after taking some time to rest and assess his shoulder.”

The Spanish rider finished 14th and 12th in his first two main event starts of the season. The fourth round of supercross is set to take place on Saturday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Jorge Prado

Jorge Prado

Lugo, Spain Spain
PositionRaceClassDateBike
12
Supercross 
San Diego 		450SXJanuary 18, 2025 Kawasaki KX450SR
14
Supercross 
Anaheim 1 		450SXJanuary 11, 2025 Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results
  • Supercross

    Glendale

    Triple Crown, Supercross Futures and KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, February 1
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 1 - 2:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 1 - 2:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 1 - 8:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 1 - 8:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Glendale Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
