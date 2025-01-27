Jorge Prado over jumped in a rhythm section on Saturday at the third round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and crashed over a berm and into the net. He was attended to by the Alpinestars medical crew and eventually got up but was put in a sling (right shoulder). The two-time MXGP FIM Motocross World Champion missed the rest of the day after it was announced he had suffered a dislocated shoulder. You can watch his crash in the highlights video below.

In a press release this afternoon from Kawasaki, Prado said the following: