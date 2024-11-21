2023 THOR Mini O’s Review/2024 Preview Feature

This text originally appeared in the 2024 THOR Mini O's event program.

Each and every year for more than 50 years, the THOR Mini O’s event is one of the biggest amateur motocross races in the country. Riders and their families gather at Gatorback Cycle Park, just outside Gainesville, Florida, for a week full of racing both on a tight, supercross-style layout and a hilly, natural terrain motocross circuit. The two different disciplines are broken up with a Thanksgiving celebration smack dab in the middle. Nothing better than celebrating the sport we all love while being surrounded by family and friends! Although the Mini O’s event has changed from what it was originally, the basis of the event remains the same: to see which riders are the best in their class in different racing disciplines. So, here is a recap of what happened at last year’s event, as well as a preview of the upcoming 53rd annual event.

2023 Recap

The 2023 event delivered another exciting week of action. Tennessee native Drew Adams (Kawasaki) had himself a week at the event in 2023, winning two titles, earning both 250 and 450 Pro Sport Olympiad awards, and receiving the Dunlop Silver Tire award (which is given to the top scoring A-class rider in SX and MX combined throughout the week). With a few years on the 250F, Adams has grown into one of the top amateur riders in the country. This year he will not compete at Mini O’s, as he focuses on his much-anticipated move to the pro ranks in the next few months.

Avery Long (Yamaha) was battling with Adams back and forth almost every race last year until a knee injury took him out of racing late in the week. Long still netted three total titles on the week, as well as the 250 A Olympiad award. After the event, Long would undergo knee surgery that would sideline him until spring this year. Long will be a favorite to watch this go-round, as well as Krystian Janik (Kawasaki), who took the 250 A SX title.