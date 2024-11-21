2023 THOR Mini O’s Review/2024 Preview Feature

This text originally appeared in the 2024 THOR Mini O's event program.
Each and every year for more than 50 years, the THOR Mini O’s event is one of the biggest amateur motocross races in the country. Riders and their families gather at Gatorback Cycle Park, just outside Gainesville, Florida, for a week full of racing both on a tight, supercross-style layout and a hilly, natural terrain motocross circuit. The two different disciplines are broken up with a Thanksgiving celebration smack dab in the middle. Nothing better than celebrating the sport we all love while being surrounded by family and friends! Although the Mini O’s event has changed from what it was originally, the basis of the event remains the same: to see which riders are the best in their class in different racing disciplines. So, here is a recap of what happened at last year’s event, as well as a preview of the upcoming 53rd annual event.
2023 Recap
The 2023 event delivered another exciting week of action. Tennessee native Drew Adams (Kawasaki) had himself a week at the event in 2023, winning two titles, earning both 250 and 450 Pro Sport Olympiad awards, and receiving the Dunlop Silver Tire award (which is given to the top scoring A-class rider in SX and MX combined throughout the week). With a few years on the 250F, Adams has grown into one of the top amateur riders in the country. This year he will not compete at Mini O’s, as he focuses on his much-anticipated move to the pro ranks in the next few months.
Avery Long (Yamaha) was battling with Adams back and forth almost every race last year until a knee injury took him out of racing late in the week. Long still netted three total titles on the week, as well as the 250 A Olympiad award. After the event, Long would undergo knee surgery that would sideline him until spring this year. Long will be a favorite to watch this go-round, as well as Krystian Janik (Kawasaki), who took the 250 A SX title.
Lotte Van Drunen (Yamaha), from the Netherlands, came over and raced the 2023 event winning both SX and MX in the Women 12+ class in her first race in the United States. Van Drunen bested Jordan Jarvis, Kyleigh Stallings, Mayla Herrick, Viviana Contreras, Shelby Rolen, and a handful of other fast WMX racers. Then this year, at just 17 years old, Van Drunen became the 2024 FIM WMX World Champion in August. And after she gets the sand out of her boots from her latest multiple-hour beach race in the United Kingdom, we expect to see her racing again in several different classes again this year at Mini O’s.
Kawasaki-mounted Landen Gordon won five total titles at the 2023 event and will be a key A rider in this year’s event as he transitions from the B class. It was a battle of Landen vs Landon the last year as Husqvarna-mounted Gibson made progress in his first full year on the 250F. Luke Fauser (KTM) also claimed two B Class SX titles of his own. Fauser will contest the A and Pro Sport classes this go-round.
Double ’23 Mini O’s and ’24 125cc Loretta Lynn’s winner and new to the 250F Owen Covell (Yamaha) will be a rider to watch as he transitions to the big bike. Florida native Seth Dennis (KTM) claimed three supermini titles in 2023 and he’s now onto a 250F full-time as well.
Tristan Prueitt (Husqvarna) won six total titles aboard an 85cc bike in 2023 and now is set to race his Husqvarna TC 125 this year. Gage Dunham (KTM) battled Prueitt and claimed two 85cc MX titles last year. While riding a KTM, Tayce Morgan won an 85cc title of his own.
In the vet classes, it was not shocking to see Mike Brown (KTM) and Heath Harrison (Honda) claiming race wins and titles in their respective classes. Brown tallied seven titles by the end of the week, Harrison four. Steve Roman (Kawasaki) claimed a vet title last year too as he continues to battle following his professional racing career.
THOR Mini O'sSaturday, November 23
2024 Preview: Riders to Watch
As mentioned, Long, who took second to Cole Davies at the SMX finale, will also be a top BluCru rider to keep tabs on. After returning from his injury, he had a strong year in the A class. The Minnesota native is on the cusp of racing professionally himself, and another great week in Florida could improve his stock within the pro paddock.
Canyon Richards has split from the NSA Factory Yamaha Team and has been riding a KTM lately as the #316 will be a rider to keep an eye on in the B class. New to the 250F, fresh off a big year at Loretta Lynn’s Aidan Zingg (Kawasaki) has joined the Team Green program and will debut on his new KX250. Zingg will get his first taste of the big bike in a crowded B class, which ends up providing some of the best racing of the year.
Caden Dudney, who had a breakout year in the B class, recently thanked Kawasaki Team Green after their three years of working together. The Texas native has moved up to the A class and will debut his new Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ250F this week in Florida. While Dudney recently left Team Green Kawasaki, former Husqvarna rider Vincent Wey has joined the Kawasaki squad. The second-generation rider is set for his debut on Kawasaki in the B class.
Caden Dudney at the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Mitch Kendra Canyon Richards Mitch Kendra Ely Gross at the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Gross is now riding a Triumph TF 250-X. Mitch Kendra Steve Roman Mitch Kendra Noah Stevens (KTM) Mitch Kendra Landon Gibson (Husqvarna) Mitch Kendra
Second-generation racer Leum Oehlhof (Yamaha) has become a race winner/podium threat at the top level. Coming off of two broken ankles that sidelined him for a few months last fall, Oehlhof did not miss a beat in 2024 and even improved his skillset and results. Klark Robbins had a breakout year in 2023 and earned a ride with GasGas. Robbins and Pennsylvania’s Luke Fauser (KTM) are two riders to keep an eye out for under their respective programs. Despite some bad starts in 2024, Landon Gibson (Husqvarna) is putting in strong results. The #23 Husqvarna always fights to the end and used that grittiness to make some last-lap passes at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch this year. Watch him battle with the fast Gordon brothers, Landen and Reven, as well as Cole Forbes (KTM), Ryder Malinoski (Yamaha), and more. A handful of the top B riders from Loretta Lynn’s have transitioned to the A class, which will be fun to watch.
Other riders to keep an eye on will be A rider Enzo Temmerman (Kawasaki); Vincent Wey (Kawasaki); quiet but fast Russian Alex Fedortsov (Yamaha) who rides for Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha; 2024 College (18-24) Loretta Lynn’s Champion Noah Stevens (KTM) who was competitive in the Pro Sport classes this year as well; 2024 250 B Limited Loretta Lynn’s Champion Grayson Townsend (new onto Honda); and Texas native Jadon Cooper (Husqvarna); Diesel Thomas (Husqvarna); Throw Powell (Yamaha), who moved from a two-stroke YZ250 to a YZ250F full-time now; new Husqvarna recruit Max Shane; Wyatt Bass (Husqvarna); Ely Gross (new to Triumph); Seth Kready (Kawasaki); Wyatt Thurman (KTM); and Chase Lawton (Yamaha).
WMX riders to watch this year include 2024 Women’s Motocross (WMX) Champion Lachlan Turner (Yamaha), van Drunen, Kyleigh Stallings (Kawasaki), Jordan Jarvis (Yamaha), Mayla Herrick (GasGas), and Katie Benson (Yamaha). Jarvis and Turner are expected to mix it up with the boys in some classes as well, which will certainly be entertaining.
Minicycle riders to watch include Tayce Morgan (Yamaha), who picked up a moto win at the YZ BluCru SuperFinale in early October at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in the United Kingdom; two-time ’24 65cc Loretta Lynn’s Champion Kannon Zabojnik (Cobra); Carson Wood (Kawasaki); Eidan Steinbrecher (GasGas); Jaydin Smart (Yamaha); Carter Gray (Cobra); Gavyn Welzien (KTM); Joey Vicari (KTM); Levi Geis (Cobra); Abshur Hall (Husqvarna); Beckham Smith (KTM); Tristan Prueitt (Husqvarna); Jackson Vick (KTM); new to RM-Army Chase Brennan (Suzuki); Ryder Ellis (Kawasaki); Brody Moss (GasGas); Easton Graves (KTM); Sawyer Geick (KTM); Nolan Ford (KTM); and Kade Nightingale (Yamaha).
There will be riders not mentioned here that perform well and that is what this is all about: turning heads and making a name for oneself.
Stay tuned into the racing all week long—and for free—via RacerTV.com.