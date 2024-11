Steve Matthes spoke to Cooper Webb, Malcolm Stewart, and Jett & Hunter Lawrence after the 41st Paris Supercross. Webb took King of Paris honors ahead of Stewart, while Jett Lawrence won five of six races but lost out on the overall honors after a DNF in one main. Jett finished third overall ahead of Hunter's fourth overall.

Interviews: Steve Matthes

Edit: Donnie Southers

King and Prince of Paris Overall Results