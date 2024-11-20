The following text and photos are by Lucky Foster
The 2025 AMA Arenacross Championship is off to an electrifying start, and it didn’t take long for the storylines to unfold. Rounds one and two, held this past weekend in Reno, Nevada, set the stage for a rivalry that promises to captivate fans all season long. With five-time champion Kyle Peters of Phoenix Honda Racing, 2024 runner-up Ryan Breece of MCR Honda Racing, and newly added MCR rider Vince Friese all in the mix, the intensity and drama were palpable from the start.
Peters vs. Breece: The Rivalry Heats Up
The spotlight was on the battle between Kyle Peters, who had made the jump to a 450cc machine for 2025, and Ryan Breece, who narrowly missed out on the 2024 championship. As the reigning champion, Peters was expected to deliver in the opening rounds, but Breece, hungry for redemption after a second-place finish last season, was determined to rise to the challenge.
However, the drama of the weekend wasn’t just about Peters and Breece. The addition of Vince Friese to MCR Honda’s lineup brought an unexpected twist to the mix. Known for his sharp starts and aggressive riding style, Friese quickly proved that he wasn’t just an extra rider in the championship fight—he was a key player.
Friday Night: Friese Takes Command
Friday night in Reno was one for the books. Vince Friese, who has a reputation for getting excellent starts, didn’t disappoint. He dominated the gates in all three motos, using his speed off the line to establish an early lead in each race. Friese’s consistency and tactical prowess allowed him to sweep the night with a flawless 1-1-1 performance, earning him the overall victory and sending a clear message to his rivals that he would be a contender throughout the season.
As for Kyle Peters, the five-time champion showed why he’s one of the sport’s most respected riders. Moving to the 450 for 2025, Peters delivered a steady performance, finishing 2-2-2 across the night’s three motos. While he didn’t get the win, his consistency put him in a strong position heading into Round 2.
A Shocking Setback for Breece
While Friese and Peters were riding high, the unexpected twist of the night came in the form of Ryan Breece. After a solid 2024 campaign that saw him finish as the series runner-up, all eyes were on Breece to see how he would respond to the pressure and competition in 2025. Unfortunately for Breece, the night didn’t go as planned.
Despite his pre-season confidence and being considered one of the championship favorites, Breece had a disappointing outing, finishing eighth overall after struggling to find his rhythm throughout the night. His lack of consistency in the motos was a surprise to many, especially after the strong performances he had shown last year. The questions began to swirl—could Breece bounce back, or was there a deeper issue at play?
Round Two: More Drama and More Questions
Round two on Saturday saw the intensity continue, with Friese and Peters again showing why they are the riders to beat. Friese continued to show off his gate speed and racecraft with a 1-5-1 performance in his 3 motos. Peters on the other hand wasn’t going down without a fight winning heat number two and finished the evening with a 1-6-3 performance (Arenacross counts heat race scores towards the overall). The stage was set for Breece. Would he rise to the occasion or have another disappointing night? Saturday Breece delivered with a huge bounce back performance finishing his motos with a 2-1-4. What’s more impressive was Breece’s pure will. Being banged up from the night before with a potential serious knee injury on an already reconstructed knee, there was skepticism as to whether Breece would even compete. My firsthand account Breece was struggling to get his leg over the bike let alone walk. Breece quoted saying, “Thank God there are only two right hand turns on the track.”
The Bigger Picture: MCR Honda’s Dynamic Lineup
While Friese and Peters were showing their strengths, it’s clear that the dynamics at MCR Honda have shifted. With three riders in the mix—Friese, Breece, and up and coming Noah Viney—the team’s overall strategy and chemistry will need to be carefully managed. The addition of Friese adds another layer of competition within the team, and the question on everyone’s mind is how the three will gel over the course of the season.
Breece, now faced with internal competition from his teammates, Breece will now need to reset and adjust. The team’s internal rivalry could be just as dramatic as the championship race itself. Friese’s ability to take the early lead and Peters’ undeniable consistency will challenge Breece to rise to the occasion, or risk falling behind in the standings.
Looking Ahead: A Season Full of Promise
With the first two rounds in the books, the 2025 AMA Arenacross Championship is shaping up to be a season full of excitement, drama, and unexpected twists. As the series moves forward, all eyes will be on the trio of MCR Honda riders—Breece, Friese, and Viney—and whether they can rise to the occasion to challenge the established stars of the sport.
For now, the rivalry between Peters and Breece remains the headline, but with Friese’s dominance in the opening rounds, the championship battle is wide open. Fans can expect plenty more action as the series continues to unfold, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Will Breece rebound and challenge for the crown, or will Friese and Peters prove too strong? Only time will tell.
Stay tuned for Round 3 as the action continues at the 2025 AMA Arenacross Championship!
Reno AX Round One Results
Reno AX Round Two Results
AMA Arenacross Championship Schedule
November 14 2024 - March 7 2025 Arenacross Schedule
- ArenacrossReno Friday, November 15
- ArenacrossReno 2 Saturday, November 16
- ArenacrossBoise Friday, December 66:00 PM
- ArenacrossBoise 2 Saturday, December 76:00 PM
- ArenacrossLoveland Friday, January 38:00 PM
- ArenacrossLoveland 2 Saturday, January 48:00 PM
- ArenacrossGuthrie Friday, January 248:00 PM
- ArenacrossReno 3 Friday, January 318:00 PM
- ArenacrossReno 4 Saturday, February 18:00 PM
- ArenacrossPrescott Valley Friday, February 78:00 PM
- ArenacrossPrescott Valley 2 Saturday, February 88:00 PM
- ArenacrossDaytona Beach Friday, February 288:00 PM