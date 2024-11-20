In talking to Hunter, Darren Lawrence and the Honda guys it seemed the main culprit was time. As in, not enough time in SX on the new 2025 CRFs. Hunter said they took some time off after the MXoN and had five or six rides on the new bike and the stiffness in the chassis has been an issue to figure out. He also said he didn’t think he had the same bike at any point in the six main events, as the team kept making changes. Hunter told me they were making half-millimeter changes in fork height to see what that did and that’s insane to me.

As one Honda member told me, Jett’s just so damn good he can ride around being uncomfortable while Hunter cannot. But like I said, as good as Jett was, he wasn’t AS good as last year. So, there’s something there to the bikes not being quite where they want them to be. Yes, I’m sort of sounding an alarm about a guy that won five out of six mains in Paris, LOL.

Also, maybe this is just me but is anyone else worried about the time off the two brothers have and will continue to have? So, they took time off after the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, rode the bike five or six times, now they’re going to Australia to race Thanksgiving weekend on stock bikes with some suspension (the factory ones were going back after Paris). So, then they get back in first week of December to start boot camp with, like, a month until Anaheim 1. With bikes that seem to be quite a bit different than their 2024’s. Seems a bit short, yeah? The KTM guys started their prep last week, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing guys are into it, etc., etc. I’m not saying this isn’t enough time but I’m also NOT not saying it, you know?