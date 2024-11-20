The following text and photos are by Lucky Foster

The 2025 AMA Arenacross Championship is off to an electrifying start, and it didn’t take long for the storylines to unfold. Rounds one and two, held this past weekend in Reno, Nevada, set the stage for a rivalry that promises to captivate fans all season long. With five-time champion Kyle Peters of Phoenix Honda Racing, 2024 runner-up Ryan Breece of MCR Honda Racing, and newly added MCR rider Vince Friese all in the mix, the intensity and drama were palpable from the start.

Peters vs. Breece: The Rivalry Heats Up

The spotlight was on the battle between Kyle Peters, who had made the jump to a 450cc machine for 2025, and Ryan Breece, who narrowly missed out on the 2024 championship. As the reigning champion, Peters was expected to deliver in the opening rounds, but Breece, hungry for redemption after a second-place finish last season, was determined to rise to the challenge.

However, the drama of the weekend wasn’t just about Peters and Breece. The addition of Vince Friese to MCR Honda’s lineup brought an unexpected twist to the mix. Known for his sharp starts and aggressive riding style, Friese quickly proved that he wasn’t just an extra rider in the championship fight—he was a key player.

Friday Night: Friese Takes Command

Friday night in Reno was one for the books. Vince Friese, who has a reputation for getting excellent starts, didn’t disappoint. He dominated the gates in all three motos, using his speed off the line to establish an early lead in each race. Friese’s consistency and tactical prowess allowed him to sweep the night with a flawless 1-1-1 performance, earning him the overall victory and sending a clear message to his rivals that he would be a contender throughout the season.

As for Kyle Peters, the five-time champion showed why he’s one of the sport’s most respected riders. Moving to the 450 for 2025, Peters delivered a steady performance, finishing 2-2-2 across the night’s three motos. While he didn’t get the win, his consistency put him in a strong position heading into Round 2.