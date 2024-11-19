Back with Star Racing and posted-up with the organization in Florida, Craig is now totally comfortable with the reality of his old and new racing surroundings.

“Yeah, for sure I feel like I’m home,” said Craig. “I mean I don’t want to badmouth the past two years, but I guess the grass isn’t always greener on the other side, you know? I felt like I would be fine going to a different team, and I learned really quick that I had it made where I was and had a really good system going here at Star. The past two years have kind of been a washout for me with injuries and struggling with finding my groove and struggling with the bike. I kind of lost confidence in myself and my ability to race and get back to the top. I’m excited that I was given this opportunity to come back.”

And not only will Craig go to the gates on the YZ450F in 2025, he’ll also be front and center in mentoring, encouraging, and coaching the Star Racing effort’s formidable 250 effort.

“It is kind of a different role this time,” explained Craig of his multifaceted position with the organization. “I’m excited for it. It is something different. It is something that I guess hasn’t been done in our sport yet. Anybody that kind of wants to reach out and wants some help or advice, I’m there. I’m obviously a little bit older and I’ve been through a lot, whether it was injuries, results, good or bad, and I’ve seen a lot of it all. I’ve watched some of the best guys and I’ve been teammates with some of the best, so I think Bobby Regan saw that in me and thinks I can play a valuable role in helping grow the 250 team, while also letting me still race. I still feel like I have some time left in me and I definitely want to get some better results before I do hang up the boots.

“With the position that I’m now in, I feel like I can relax a little bit more. I’ll be back on a bike that I’m comfortable with and back with a program I’m comfortable with. Also, I’ll help the 250 team and kind of guide them the best that I can. I’m helping Haiden Deegan quite a bit, whether it is off the bike or on the bike. I’ll help anyone who wants to listen. I’m also trying to recover from my elbow surgeries from the past few years. I’m just building myself back up and it has been tough. I’m also dealing with a knee injury that I sustained at the last round of SMX. I haven’t got to ride the Yamaha yet. I’m pretty bummed, but hopefully here in December I will. It’s been a quick recovery. The knee has been getting stronger from physical therapy three times a week. I’ve been training as much as possible. I’ve dealt with much worse, but it is frustrating because I’m so excited to get back on the Yamaha and get going with the team. Just a little delay here, but it has been fun because I’ve still been busy and been able to do that coaching side of my job. It has been fun.”