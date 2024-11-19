The Japan National Cross Country series has become a staple of off-road motorcycle racing in Japan. Modeled after the GNCC series here in the US, JNCC is the brainchild of long-time Japanese motorcycle industry professional, Masami Hoshino. For going on two decades now, Masami has invited top GNCC stars to try their hand at JNCC’s AAGP season finale while JNCC racers attend one of the GNCC events at some point in the season. This tradition has become popular among racers in both series who thoroughly enjoy having the opportunity to visit each other’s events.

The JNCC series has opted to utilize a random selection process to determine which racers get to participate in a GNCC round, allowing them to have one professional level racer, and one amateur level racer. 2023 JNCC COMP-A class champion Keita Watanabe moved up to JNCC’s professional ranks for 2024 and also earned himself a shot at racing in the USA. Additionally, morning race class champion, Kazuhiro Yoshizaki also earned the chance to race in the USA. Watanabe and Yoshizaki attended The Mountaineer GNCC in West Virginia back in September where Watanabe grabbed the XC3 class holeshot and rode to a sixth-place finish, while Yoshizaki would take the win in the Sportsman B 40+ class.

After earning the invite to Japan in 2023, Steward Baylor enjoyed it so much that he lobbied the GNCC staff to select his brother, Grant, for the 2024 selection. Steward also stepped up to make a return trip on his own dime in order to be able to experience Japan once again, this time with his brother in tow. The JNCC staff went to work securing Kawasaki machines for the Baylor Brothers to use, but a mid-season injury by Grant would result in a late season surgery that would not heal in time to make the JNCC event.

With two Kawasaki’s already set to be used, GNCC staff shifted the selection over to Top Amateur, Nick DeFeo who wrapped up the 250 A title early and began contesting the XC2 class in the final two rounds. It had been a number of years since two GNCC stars were in attendance for the AAGP event, but things were about to get even more exciting as Phoenix Racing Honda looked to field an effort for their top XC1 racer Mike Witkowski. After securing a Honda for Witkowski’s use, the stage was set for a total of three top tier GNCC stars to head to Japan marking the first time since 2007 that three top racers were in attendance.

Members of the GNCC staff always attend as well, and this article’s author (Race Operations Manager, Jared Bolton) has stepped up to become a bit of a liaison between the JNCC and GNCC series’ and additionally, Trail Captain Colby Stiles would make his first ever trip to Japan. Thanks to support from the JNCC series and Japan’s top KTM dealer, Basist Auto, we were able to secure a pair of motorcycles to try our hand racing the morning FUN-GP event.