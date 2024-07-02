That’s about the same time Sexton caught fire. In the first moto, he had nothing for the Lawrences. For a while it looked the same in the second moto. He came to life in the final 10 minutes, even posting a 2:16 lap, which was nearly as fast as his best lap. Everyone else had dropped way off the pace.

“Yeah, we made a few bike changes [after moto one] but honestly I needed to ride the track better,” said Sexton. “I acknowledged that mid first moto, but I just couldn’t figure it out. This track has never been my absolute favorite for some reason, and I had to put that behind me. First moto I was not having any fun, and second moto, I was kind of in the same state, but I was able to change some lines and start jumping around the track and make it more fun. When you’re having more fun, you’re going faster. I didn’t want to override the track, because although it is a sand track, you can have some big get offs. I didn’t want to push past the limit. I was just riding within myself, kinda.”

In a way, that paid off for Sexton, because he was still fresh for the stretch run. As for Jett Lawrence, well, his shoulder still isn’t right since Hangtown, and that leads to using his legs to compensate for his lack of upper-body strength. He was asked about the injury after the race and tried to brush it aside a bit. Did it come into play?

“Not too much, not as much as I thought it would, but I think your body is aware that that’s its weakest spot so it kind of over compensates on the other half,” he said. “I was just using my legs so much more than usual and then they got extra tired. But it is what it is, we’ll go back and work harder.”

Sexton found his groove and passed Jett, Jett fought back once, but didn’t have enough to keep the battle going.