Racerhead #25

The Glen Helen Saga (Cont'd)

As I mentioned last Friday, the podcast I did with Jase Macalpine for Gypsy Tales went up last week and it was a definitely a deep dive into a lot of things, including the whole why-no-national-at-Glen Helen saga. That dates back to 2010 when Bud Feldkamp canceled the national in favor of hosting an MXGP instead. The late Tom White got us back to the table together in 2014, only to have Glen Helen bow out of the series again in the fall of 2018. It was an unfortunate turn of events that reverberates to this day—Glen Helen has some very loyal fans and I hear from them often, especially early in the AMA Pro Motocross series or after it comes up on something like Gypsy Tales.

But there is one thing that keeps coming up in the comments that is simply not true, and that is the fact that I somehow dealt against the NPG (National Promoters Group), which was a group that my dad founded. After the AMA decided to sell the AMA Pro Motocross series, as well as all of their other series, in 2007, there were many bidders for the MX series, including Youthstream, Giuseppe Luongo's promotional company that ran the FIM World Motocross Championship. The NPG, which was not a company but more like a communal entity that my dad suggested to help align the events and make it easier to fend off the advances of the old supercross promoters' desire to expand their series into summer. We also had a mixed relationship with the AMA up to that time (remember when the AMA informed High Point Raceway that it was done after 2005?)

To make a long story short, MX Sports decided to also bid on the series—with the express knowledge of every one of the other promoters—in the hopes that if the NPG didn't win the bid, there would be another ore in the water that was an American company and would keep the series out of Luongo's hands and at the same tracks. I put together the MX Sports bid (I wasn't an officer in the NPG as I was on the AMA Board from 2000 up until '04) and John Ayers, who was the NPG's series director at the time, wrote up the NPG bid on behalf of all of the promoters.

In the end it was all a moot point, because neither bid won. Jim France and the Daytona Motorsports Group ended up buying the whole thing—MX, road racing, flat track, Supermoto, hillclimb—in March 2008. The deal was announced at Daytona's Bike Week and we were all kind of shocked and worried what might happen to AMA Pro Motocross. Again, both the NPG and the MX Sports bids to buy the series itself were turned down. Jim France’s DMG bought whole thing, lock, stock and barrel.

The France family owned and ran NASCAR, and their main goal was to improve and expand motorcycle road racing at their speedways by turning that series over to a man named Roger Edmondson. AMA Pro Motocross came in the bargain, and while motocross wasn't their specialty, they did not want it to be swallowed up by supercross either, nor did they want Youthstream to expand with the three or four rounds in America that Giuseppe Luongo had his eyes on. But they also did not want to work with 12 different promoters—that's not the NASCAR model, nor any other major motorsports. They wanted one entity to manage the motocross series they suddenly owned. At that point MX Sports was only involved with running the Loretta Lynn's AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships, since 1982, and our two events, High Point and Steel City. Mr. France knew my parents from back in the day, and knew that my sister and John Ayers had basically been running the NPG since my dad passed away in 1998. (1998 was the same year Racer X became a magazine, and I was the pit reporter on TV for SX/MX, so I was kind of busy.)

I bring all of this up because in 2012, two years after he canceled the Glen Helen National the first time, and after his MXGP failed to gain any traction here in the states, Bud Feldkamp did an interview with Motocross Action where he implied that MX Sports "lo and behold, in the midnight hour" stole AMA Pro Motocross from the NPG, which is simply not true. DMG did not want to work with 12 individual promoters to keep the series going, so Mr. France reached out to MX Sports to see if we would manage and run the series that he now owned, albeit with a sanctioning fee. He also hoped that we would continue working with the NPG promoters, which we have, ever since we accepted his offer—all but one, Glen Helen. The other promoters seemed very pleased with the almost seamless change, as they all would continue to have their own national, but MX Sports would basically be conducting the day-to-day business of running a series, like sponsorship deals and activation, infrastructure, TV packages, working with the AMA, etc., Mr. Feldkamp was not. He had five "non-negotiable points" and called me in the spring of 2010, after having run a single and very successful race in 2009 under our new arrangement. We were still trying to work through it when he put out a press release on March 30, 2010, saying that Glen Helen was dropping its national and running a Grand Prix with Giuseppe Luongo instead. I honestly thought it was an April Fool's joke.

The saga goes on from there, with the late Tom White helping to get us back together in 2014, and Glen Helen running a successful national through 2018, though the last one ended with some unfortunate drama when Bud literally pulled the winner, Eli Tomac, off the podium because he had not made the detour after the checkered flag to ride down the fence line of his VIP section. We got past that too, and agreed to continue, only to have Mr. Feldkamp change his mind that fall and ask to be taken off the schedule again until he got the different terms he wanted. (And we tried to go back once again in 2022, and thought we had a deal, but that didn't work out either, despite the best efforts of Dubya’s John Anderson, Troy Lee, Mitch Payton and more.)

It's been 15 years since MX Sports took over the reins of AMA Pro Motocross, but we do not own the series—Jim France and DMG do. Every round that was on the schedule in 2009 remains on the schedule except for three: Glen Helen, Steel City (yes, we got rid of our own national for the sake of the series, because Pennsylvania did not need two rounds that were 60 miles apart), and Freestone in Texas, which simply did not draw enough fans in the heat of summer. But Hangtown, High Point, Thunder Valley, RedBud, Southwick (under new ownership), Spring Creek, Washougal, Unadilla, and Budds Creek all continue to thrive.

It's been 12 years since Mr. Feldkamp suggested in that MXA interview that MX Sports somehow snatched the series out from under the NPG "at the midnight hour," but it's simply not true, and it never was true. The tracks and promoters that made up the NPG are still in charge of their own races, all of which make up a series managed by MX Sports but still owned by Jim France's Daytona Motorsports Group.

