“Not my best results last year,” reflected the Australian. “I didn’t have the best finishes that I would have liked to have had. Last year was 13 years for me at the X Games and to not be on the podium was pretty hard. The last couple of years have been a lot harder of not being on the podium, but you can’t win them all. Going back to Ventura is cool. Last year finally going back and actually competing in front of a live crowd again was really, really cool. And honestly, we are so used to going to and competing in these big stadiums and this venue we compete at in Ventura is probably what freestyle motocross was like in the old days for the X Games. When freestyle motocross was starting off, the contests and shows were at fairs, like the Orange County Fair in California. Honestly, Ventura is almost like going back to the roots and being up closer with the fans. The vibe of Ventura is really cool. And then being on the beach at Ventura, I really enjoy it. I think it’s a good venue and a good atmosphere. Being back in California and being back at the beach, X Games’ home is here in California. Now to be back here in California, on the beach and with the crowd is the home for it all. Who knows? We might enjoy a few more years there. It’s a really cool location. Great vibes.”

Now McNeill returns to Ventura looking to find his way back up and onto the 2024 X Games medal podium

“I’m back this year for just Best Whip,” McNeill pointed out. “I’m looking forward to that. This is the first time I actually have not done multiple events at the X Games, so that’s a bit different for me. Normally I go there and I’m focused on Best Whip and Step-Up and even Quarterpipe High Air. This year it is actually going to be kind of different for me. It’s a bit more mellow. I don’t know which way to take it. It’s kind of sad I’m not in multiple events this year, but I’m also kind of liking just focusing on the one event this year. Going back for Best Whip this year, I’m just stoked to be back at it and competing and focusing on one event, right?

“I struggled last year with the setup at Ventura,” McNell furthered. “The landing ramps we were riding last year just did not suit me very well, so this year they have made some changes. We’ll basically be running the Next Gen ramp and the Comp Ramp. So we’ve got the two ramps. The 75-foot Comp Ramp is going to be up on a raised platform and we’ll have the same landing for the Next Gen and the 75-foot Comp Ramp. This year I think we’re actually going to have a much better landing and it is going to feel a lot nicer. I think it’s going to be a lot safer and a lot nicer. I’m really looking forward to this year.”

Also joining the MTX Best Whip fray up in Ventura will be a hand picked roster of world class free ride talent, all of whom have an excellent chance at snagging a Best Whip medal.