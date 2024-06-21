Well, no High Point for me last weekend, my high point of the weekend, actually, was heading to Italy for the MXGP at the historic Maggiora track. It was cool to visit the series again. I’ve been to a bunch of GPs, but this was my first one since Mantova, Italy, in 2016! Yes, I’ve been away for a while folks.

I have some thoughts on the MXGP series as a whole, as well as the racing. I know it’s late in the week already (jet lag is real) and we already know what happened and who did what in Italy, but this race was actually a tipping point in the series. And I was there to witness it!

In true OBS fashion, here’s what I liked and didn’t like about the MXGP of Italy at Maggiora!

LIKE

Tim Gajser, the Honda speedster on the 2025 bike which includes a lot of changes from 2024, went 1-2 for the overall and probably should’ve went 1-1 if it wasn’t for a late moto washout in moto two. Tim also won the muddy qualifying race on Saturday for ten more points. He was nearly flawless and looked to be in complete control while rivals Jorge Prado and Jeffery Herlings looked ragged, made mistakes, or even crashed out. Gajser’s got over a moto lead in the points as of now and looks to have smoothed things out.

DISLIKE

In past years it can be argued the MXGP class had more depth than the AMA Pro Motocross Championship 450MX class, but not this year. There are seven top ten-ish riders out with injury right now (Maxime Renaux, Alberto Forato, Ben Watson, Romain Febvre, Jago Geerts, Ruben Fernandez, and Pauls Jonass) and yeah, that hurts the field. The top three were checked out in the first moto and would’ve been in the second moto too if Prado didn’t crash. Hey, some years you’re the hammer, some years you’re the nail.