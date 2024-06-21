Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Valerio Lata
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Ty Masterpool
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Chance Hymas
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
Sun Jun 30
News
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Snowshoe GNCC

How to Watch Snowshoe GNCC

June 21, 2024 12:30pm
by:

Main image by Mack Faint

The AMA Pro Motocross Championship has its first weekend off before the June 29 Southwick National. And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season will be back with the round 11 MXGP of West Nusa Tenggara on June 30.

But there still is racing to watch this weekend as the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be in action at the round nine Snowshoe GNCC at Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Snowshoe, West Virginia. Tune into RacerTV.com to watch the pro ATVs on Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT and to watch the pro bikes on Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Snowshoe GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

2024 Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 207
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 173
3Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 130
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 126
5Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 118
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 216
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 193
3Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 151
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 121
5Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV United States 110
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 207
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 204
3Zachary N Davidson Iron Station, NC United States 142
4Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 133
5Dustin S Simpson Oakboro, NC United States 107
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 195
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 182
3Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 179
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 168
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 105
Full Standings

Other Links

2024 Souvenir Program

View the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) souvenir program.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

General

GNCC Live Timing 

Snowshoe GNCC

Snowshoe GNCC Race Center

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Grand National Cross Country Series

Twitter — @gnccracing
Instagram — @gncc_racing
Facebook — @gnccracing
YouTube — RacerTV

Other Info

Snowshoe Mountain Resort Snowshoe Mountain Resort 10 Snowshoe
Drive Snowshoe WV, 26209

Directions

Pro Quads—Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Get tickets to the Snowshoe GNCC.

Race Day Schedule

Mason-Dixon GNCC Race Weekend Schedule

Friday, June 21, Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Snowshoe, West Virginia.

Friday, Jun 21, 2024

  • 6:00am – 2:00am Shuttle Operations run for event
  • 9:00am – 5:00pm USA ISDE Trophy Team Golf Tournament at Raven Golf Club
  • 10:00am – 6:00pm Ballhooter Lift Open
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm Yamaha Rmax Demos
  • 2:00pm – 3:30pme MTB Registration - all classes
  • 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - all classes
  • 4:00pm Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing
  • 6:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Located in The Village
  • 7:00pm Live Music in The Village
  • 8:30pm ISDE Team USA Presentation: Located in The Village

Saturday, June 22, 2024

  • ALL DAY: Check-point at the base of mountain at Welcome Center and Snowshoe Dr.
  • 6:00am – 2:00am Shuttle Operations Run for event
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV Registration
  • 7:30am – 6:00pm Ballhooter Lift and Boathouse Opens
  • 8:00am Youth ATV Start (1 Hour) - Snowshoe Drive
  • 8:05am – 9:45am Amateur ATV Registration
  • 9:00am – 4:00pm Yamaha Demo Rides (Bottom of Ballhooter near Boathouse)
  • 10:00am Amateur ATV Start (2 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
  • 11:05am Pro ATV Registration
  • 1:00pm Pro ATV Start (2 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
  • 2:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
  • 6:30pm GNCC Graduation: Located in The Village
  • 7:00pm – 7:45pm Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service on Sponsor Row
  • 7:00pm Live Music in The Village
  • 10:00pm – 2:00 amOn-Call Shuttle Service 304-572-5808

Sunday, June 23, 2024

  • 6:00am – 6:00pm Shuttle Operations Run for event
  • 7:00am Registration Opens
  • 7:30am – 6:00pm Ballhooter Lift and Boathouse Open
  • 8:00am Youth Bike Start (1.5 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
  • 9:00am – 12:00pm Yamaha Demo Rides (Bottom of Ballhooter near Boathouse)
  • 10:00am Amateur Bike Start (2 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
  • 1:00pm Pro Bike Start (3 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
Read Now
August 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now