James Stewart mentioned “the tow” multiple times on the broadcast, especially in reference to Chase Sexton and the Lawrence Brothers. Can you explain this concept, and why it’s so important?

In short, it’s basically just bringing someone along with you. If it was car racing, it would be similar to drafting. For MX, the following rider is just hoping to mimic what’s happening in front of him. With Hunter, he could just follow the same lines that Jett is using and try to put in the same lap time. When the lead pace is quicker than anyone else, just matching that will drag you away from the rest of the field. If Jett knows that Hunter is right behind him with an opportunity to escape, he can make sure he doesn’t check out quickly on Hunter and hold a pace that is fast enough to pull away but not one that gaps Hunter, too. It’s a tricky concept that I’m not 100 percent sure was happening, but it’s definitely possible.

Where I have seen this happen much more often is during timed qualifying. I used this strategy in my own personal career when I was struggling. Friends like Tim Ferry would allow me to get right behind them going over the finish line and follow them around the next lap while they were going for their own fast lap. I usually couldn’t stay on their rear wheel but being able to simply copy their lines and braking points gave me speed that I otherwise wouldn’t have had on my own. Glen Helen was a track where I really struggled to find top-end speed. Using this concept was mandatory for me with local riders being able to turn in unsustainable one-lap qualifying speeds. I didn’t spend weeks/months on end getting used to the track at Glen Helen, so I needed a little help to get by.

Where are Phil Nicoletti’s starts coming from? For a guy who complains about not having the drive to compete anymore he sure is competing!

To start, he’s an exceptional starter and always has been. Second, they have his YZ450 humming and putting out big torque numbers to pull through the deep stuff (where starts can be won and lost). Lastly, he’s tilting the odds in his favor by using that scoop tire while others decide to shy away from it. He’s sacrificing a bit of comfort on the track with such an aggressive tire, but starting up front makes life so much easier. He knows where his best chances of success will come from, especially while recovering from injury. Starting in the top five and sprinting for a few laps makes the rest of the moto a much less daunting ask.