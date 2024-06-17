The 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship just keeps getting better and better, with a superb racing putting an exclamation point on the series’ most recent round at High Point Raceway. After the racing concluded we had more than a few questions, so we warmed up the laptops and sent out inquiries to former pro, and NBC Pit Reporter, Jason Thomas.
A ton of rain came down before the gate dropped at High Point, changing the track quite a bit. This isn’t abnormal for High Point, however. How much does the experience of veteran team personnel come into play in these situations?
It can play a pivotal role in predicting how the track will shape up. For instance, a technician like Shane Drew for Honda HRC has been attending High Point for decades. He has seen sunshine and he’s seen rain (yes, that’s a James Taylor reference). He knows how the soil will slowly harden and morph into a very different set of circumstances than the morning mud presented. Sometimes, knowing what not to do is more important than knowing exactly what the right spec will be. If the team can avoid big mistakes, that’s half the battle.
The track was constantly changing during the motos. How hard is it to look for better lines in the middle of motos, and who was able to take advantage of the ever-changing conditions?
It must be a conscious decision. The natural reaction is to take the same line over and over. It’s comfortable and familiar. To venture out and risk a worse run through a section is an understandable obstacle but also very counterproductive to finding a more efficient route. Jett and Hunter Lawrence were taking different lines through each section every lap, a trial and error process that paid big dividends once they optimized the layout.
Casey Cochran had a huge crash in the first 250 moto, and still went back out! How does a rider crash that big and still maintain focus, let alone go back out and ride a motorcycle?
Crashing is nothing new for most of these riders. They are hardwired to get back up and keep going. A hard and fast rule for judging how “hurt” a rider is during that initial moment after a crash is, if they are immediately searching for their motorcycle to re-enter the fight, they are likely okay. If they exit the track and have no interest in their abandoned steed, things are more serious than they’d like.
Ty Masterpool authored what might just be the most feel good story of all time in this sport at High Point. Take us through his ride, and just how hard, and special, it is, to do what he did at High Point.
It was impossible to not smile through that moment for Ty. He has faced the worst challenges that life can offer and most of that has nothing to do with his racing. He’s been on factory teams and has also had to look for transportation to simply race the following weekend. To win and in the all-out fashion he did, well, that was a moment he will never forget. It’s hard to say where things go from here. He may never have a day like that again. Whether it’s the first of many, or the last he ever sees, that Saturday win in southern Pennsylvania will stick with him until he’s old and gray.
Haiden Deegan was incredible in that first moto, coming from way back to win the moto. Would you go so far as to compare it to Chase Sexton’s ride at Hangtown? And what made Deegan so good in that moto?
It wasn’t the same level as Sexton’s ride but it was still very impressive. He is the alpha in this 250 class. That’s not an arguable point in my mind. He is the fittest and fastest rider in the class. Combining those two aspects into anyone will usually spawn a whole lot of winning. He isn’t 32 points ahead by accident.
Deegan made up an unbelievable amount of time during the final two laps of the second moto. Was he just that much faster, or was Masterpool managing his lead too conservatively?
He was flat out in those two laps. He wasn’t thinking or conserving, he was riding instinctually and without hesitation. That is the purest form of racing for any rider. Sexton had it during that heroic ride at Hangtown and Deegan had it Saturday. It’s nearly impossible to harness but it’s unmistakable when the moment arrives. In other sports, they would call it “being in the zone.” There’s less thought and more action. Everything racers have trained to do is utilized to the maximum.
This is Tom Vialle’s second year here, and at first it seemed like he might be in a position to win this championship. Right now he’s not looking like a contender, however. Where did he suffer at High Point, and what does he need to do moving forward?
The small mistakes over the course of a season will absolutely haunt a championship hopeful. Vialle hasn’t been as good as Deegan to date. He’s been close but Deegan has been better. The points were slipping and had gotten up to 23 entering High Point. When Vialle got out front and Deegan was under duress, Vialle needed to be his best. Capitalizing on the opportunity is how titles are won. There are moments in every championship where the tide turns and momentum shifts. If Vialle runs away with that moto win, it’s conceivable that the associated points swing changes the narrative. As it happened, though, Deegan only tightened his grip.
Chance Hymas was great at High Point, but he was better, longer, in the second moto. What was the difference?
He’s gaining confidence and learning as we go. Being at this top-tier is a new dynamic for Hymas. If he continues to stay up front, he will learn the nuances of it. He’s doing incredibly well and now has two podiums in a row to show for it. Would he like to be winning? Sure. But don’t let perfect be the enemy of really good. Winning will happen if improvement continues.
James Stewart mentioned “the tow” multiple times on the broadcast, especially in reference to Chase Sexton and the Lawrence Brothers. Can you explain this concept, and why it’s so important?
In short, it’s basically just bringing someone along with you. If it was car racing, it would be similar to drafting. For MX, the following rider is just hoping to mimic what’s happening in front of him. With Hunter, he could just follow the same lines that Jett is using and try to put in the same lap time. When the lead pace is quicker than anyone else, just matching that will drag you away from the rest of the field. If Jett knows that Hunter is right behind him with an opportunity to escape, he can make sure he doesn’t check out quickly on Hunter and hold a pace that is fast enough to pull away but not one that gaps Hunter, too. It’s a tricky concept that I’m not 100 percent sure was happening, but it’s definitely possible.
Where I have seen this happen much more often is during timed qualifying. I used this strategy in my own personal career when I was struggling. Friends like Tim Ferry would allow me to get right behind them going over the finish line and follow them around the next lap while they were going for their own fast lap. I usually couldn’t stay on their rear wheel but being able to simply copy their lines and braking points gave me speed that I otherwise wouldn’t have had on my own. Glen Helen was a track where I really struggled to find top-end speed. Using this concept was mandatory for me with local riders being able to turn in unsustainable one-lap qualifying speeds. I didn’t spend weeks/months on end getting used to the track at Glen Helen, so I needed a little help to get by.
Where are Phil Nicoletti’s starts coming from? For a guy who complains about not having the drive to compete anymore he sure is competing!
To start, he’s an exceptional starter and always has been. Second, they have his YZ450 humming and putting out big torque numbers to pull through the deep stuff (where starts can be won and lost). Lastly, he’s tilting the odds in his favor by using that scoop tire while others decide to shy away from it. He’s sacrificing a bit of comfort on the track with such an aggressive tire, but starting up front makes life so much easier. He knows where his best chances of success will come from, especially while recovering from injury. Starting in the top five and sprinting for a few laps makes the rest of the moto a much less daunting ask.
Take us through that dogfight early in the second 450 moto. What do you think was going through the minds of Sexton and Jett Lawrence?
Sexton was going for the win, plain and simple. I think he’s realized that laying back and letting the race unfold simply won’t work against Jett. He needs to be aggressive if he wants to win. That aggressiveness comes with risk, though, and he’s crashing some along the way. If he keeps that type of form and speed, he will win motos and overalls this summer. That’s something he wasn’t able to say at any point in 2023. Find ways to win and let the points worry about themselves. Getting lots of podiums and hoping Jett takes himself out is not a winning strategy for a title. Not against someone as calculated as Jett.
Take us through Sexton’s crash that gave the lead back to Jett Lawrence with about five minutes remaining in moto two. What did he do wrong?
It wasn’t anything drastic, he simply pushed the front tire through that berm. When riders make a definitive pass like that, you’ll often see them try to put in their best laps right away to build a gap. This is called “breaking” in cycling and the concept is the same. If you can create a gap quickly, it “breaks” the spirit of the rider you just passed and they don’t really consider countering the move at all. Otherwise, the lead rider risks the following rider picking up their lines and pace, finding more confidence, and trying to retake the position. Sexton was in full sprint mode when he crashed, which isn’t that abnormal.
Shane McElrath was the unsung hero of the day. He qualified fifth fastest and went 8-10 for tenth on the day. Where did you see him excelling?
I think the slower track really helped Shane. When the track requires blind, searing speed, I don’t believe that’s where Shane shines. He’s an older, experienced rider. A slower, more technical track makes sense for him to do well. The youngsters are the ones who will just twist the throttle and hold on for dear life. A track that requires thought and a concerted approach leans more toward experienced racers.