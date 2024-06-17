Results Archive
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Valerio Lata
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence
250 Results
  1. Ty Masterpool
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Chance Hymas
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
Upcoming
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
Sun Jun 30
Wake-Up Call

June 17, 2024 9:00am
by:

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round 4 (of 11) - High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania

Motocross

High Point - 250

June 15, 2024
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Ty Masterpool Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States 2 - 1 Kawasaki KX250
2 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
3 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 4 - 3 Honda CRF250R
4 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 3 - 5 Honda CRF250R
5 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 8 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F
6 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 6 - 8 KTM 250 SX-F
7 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 5 - 13 GasGas MC 250F
8 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 13 - 6 GasGas MC 250F
9 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 10 - 9 Kawasaki KX250
10 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 9 - 10 Yamaha YZ250F
Ty Masterpool (Kawasaki)
Ty Masterpool (Kawasaki) Align Media
The 250 Class overall podium.
The 250 Class overall podium. Align Media
Motocross

High Point - 450

June 15, 2024
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 3 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F
3 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 2 - 3 Honda CRF450R
4 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 5 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F
5 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 4 - 6 Yamaha YZ450F
6 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 7 - 4 Kawasaki KX450SR
7 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 6 - 7 Honda CRF450R
8 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 10 - 8 GasGas MC 450F
9 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 9 - 9 Husqvarna FC 450
10 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States 8 - 10 Suzuki RM-Z450
Jett Lawrence (Honda)
Jett Lawrence (Honda) Align Media
The 450 Class overall podium.
The 450 Class overall podium. Align Media

Championship Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 191
2Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 159
3Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 153
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 144
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 136
6Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States 116
7Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 116
8Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 109
9Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 103
10Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 82
Motocross

450 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 171
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 165
3Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 163
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 143
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 134
6Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 130
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 121
8Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 120
9Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 113
10Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden Sweden 82
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 10 (of 20) - MXGP of Italy

MXGP

MXGP of Italy - MX2

June 15, 2024
Maggiora Park
Maggiora, Italy Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 4 - 1 KTM
2 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 1 - 4 KTM
3 Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 5 - 3 GasGas
4 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 3 - 5 KTM
5 Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany 2 - 8 GasGas
6 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 10 - 2 Husqvarna
7 Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 7 - 6 Husqvarna
8 Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark 8 - 7 Triumph
9 Quentin Marc Prugnieres Quentin Marc Prugnieres France 9 - 10 Kawasaki
10 Ferruccio Zanchi Ferruccio Zanchi Italy 11 - 9 Honda
Sacha Coenen (KTM)
Sacha Coenen (KTM) Courtesy of KTM Images
MXGP

MXGP of Italy - MXGP

June 15, 2024
Maggiora Park
Maggiora, Italy Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 1 - 2 Honda
2 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 3 - 1 KTM
3 Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 5 - 3 Kawasaki
4 Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 4 - 5 Yamaha
5 Brian Bogers Brian Bogers The Netherlands 6 - 4 Fantic
6 Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 7 - 10 Fantic
7 Benoit Paturel Benoit Paturel France 10 - 9 Yamaha
8 Jan Pancar Jan Pancar Slovenia 12 - 8 KTM
9 Andrea Bonacorsi Andrea Bonacorsi Italy 8 - 12 Yamaha
10 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain 2 - 24 GasGas
Tim Gajser (Honda)
Tim Gajser (Honda) Courtesy of Honda HRC

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 473
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany 425
2Lucas Coenen Belgium 421
4Liam Everts Belgium 394
5Andrea Adamo Italy 368
6Mikkel Haarup Denmark 314
7Rick Elzinga The Netherlands 300
8Sacha Coenen Belgium 278
9Thibault Benistant France 226
10Quentin Marc Prugnieres France 197
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Tim Gajser Slovenia 511
2Jorge Prado Spain 477
3Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 440
4Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 339
5Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 332
6Romain Febvre France 327
7Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 302
8Pauls Jonass Latvia 274
10Brian Bogers The Netherlands 213
9Kevin Horgmo Norway 206
Full Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Round 6

ROUND 3 OVERALL RESULTS

1. Johnny Girroir (KTM)
2. Cody Barnes (Honda)
3. Craig Delong (Husqvarna)
4. Angus Riordan (KTM)
5. JoJo Cunningham (Kawasaki)
6. Jason Tino (Husqvarna)
7. Cooper Jones (KTM)
8. Gavin Smith (Husqvarna)
9. Collier Martinez (Honda)
10. Michael Delosa (Yamaha)

Johnny Girroir
Johnny Girroir Shan Moore

Championship Standings

Other Championship Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series

Through Round 8 (of 13)

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 207
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 173
3Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 130
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 126
5Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 118
6Angus Riordan Australia Australia 105
7Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 100
8Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 92
9Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 69
10Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States 66
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 216
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 193
3Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 151
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 121
5Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV United States 110
6Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 99
7Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 94
8Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 93
9Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 87
10Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States 78
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 207
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 204
3Zachary N Davidson Iron Station, NC United States 142
4Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 133
5Dustin S Simpson Oakboro, NC United States 107
6Joe Schriver Turentum, PA United States 90
7Owen Barnes Honesdale, PA United States 46
8Dustin Simpson Wesley Chapel, NC United States 42
9Jeff Werner Osgood, IN United States 42
10James Churn Iii Annapolis, MD United States 38
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 195
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 182
3Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 179
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 168
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 105
6Prestin I Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States 89
7Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 88
8Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States 88
9Addison J Elliott Lascassas, TN United States 85
10Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 84
2024 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
Tom Vialle (KTM)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
Cole Davies (GasGas)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsNA
Full ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
Full ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDGeneral Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
TBDGeneral Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
TBDDakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDMagna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
