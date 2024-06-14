Racerhead #24

Thunder Valley (DC)

The Thunder Valley National at Lakewood, Colordado, has been run at the same location since 2005, back when Ricky Carmichael was in the middle of one of his three undefeated AMA Pro Motocross campaigns, though he was not perfect that first summer on the Suzuki. (RC won all 12 rounds like he did in 2002 and 2004 but lost a couple of motos along the way.) Before that the Colorado National was held in a couple of different locations, one on the same general property, before Interstate 470 was built to run up through the valley, and before that at a totally different track called CDR Tech in nearby Castle Rock. Since promoter David Clabaugh bought the place in 1999 and began reviving Thunder Valley, Colorado had not held an outdoor national since 1987, when Ricky Johnson won the 250 class and clinched that year's AMA National Championship. A newspaper reporter for the Denver Post named Kyle Fleming went into detail on the history of the event and the track and what it means to moto in Colorado for this feature article.

Read: How David Clabaugh transformed Thunder Valley into a world-class motocross track over the past quarter-century

While I had to skip Thunder Valley to stay back and help get High Point Raceway ready for this week's race, the track conditions and prep looked excellent on TV, as Shane Shaffer and his team were brought in by Clabaugh to work the event, just as they were at Hangtown the weekend before. The lighter maintenance once again made for fewer of those long ruts we used to see, and hopefully that trend continues through the summer, though when you know it's going to be hot and dry most prefer to water heavily before the race rather than risk heavy dust.

The Thunder Valley event wasn't without its threats, as first, huge gusts of wind on Friday evening wreaked havoc on the paddock and busted up a few team awnings, and pretty much blew a day's worth of bannering away for the Gear Race Services track crew. And then just before the start of Saturday's first 450 moto, lightning strikes about three miles away meant an immediate half-hour delay where the NBC camera crew and technicians had to be called off the track. They did a fantastic job in still getting two full motos in during the time window the network had, as host Jason Weigandt explained on the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, Lakewood MX 2024 Review (not sure why Steve calls it Lakewood and not Thunder Valley). You can listen to all of the drama of a weather delay and live network TV scheduling right there.

All in all, it looked like a very good crowd, a great track for passing, and the two fastest guys won. That’s the recipe for a very good weekend!

Matthes in Maggiora (Matthes)

No High Point for me this weekend. Nope, I decided to head to Italy for the MXGP of Maggiora in Italy this weekend. As I type this in the press tent, myself and VitalMX's Lewis Phillips had a productive Friday here at the track. Lots of talking to riders and team people, and there was also a 30-minute start practice for all the MXGP and MX2 riders. The series has been pretty good with Jorge Prado, Tim Gajser, and Jeffrey Herlings all battling up front, although Romain Febvre going out with injury hurts. The MX2 class was thrown for a loop when Sacha Coenen won last weekend, and not his seemingly slightly better brother, Lucas. The twin Belgian brothers will be heading to the USA next year or the year after so stay tuned for another set of hella-fast brothers to hit the scene.

The track this weekend of course became famous for the MXoN in 1986 when Americans David Bailey, Rick Johnson, and Johnny O’Mara all dominated, Johnny infamously on that 125, and then again the event was here in 2016 also. It's hilly and pretty hardpack right now as they're expecting rain tomorrow so it's sealed. Sunday temps should be great though.

Phillips and I talked to Jeremy Seewer for a while about his season which, his first on Kawasaki, hasn't gone as well as he would like. And we also had a nice meeting with MXGP boss, David Luongo, about doing something at MXoN so stay tuned with that. David's a nice guy and seems to want the best for the sport. Let's hope he and MX Sports can continue to work together to bring this joint MXGP/USA national to fruition.