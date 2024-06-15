Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Italy
News
Live Now
Motocross
High Point
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
Sun Jun 30
News
Full Schedule
10 Things to Watch: High Point

10 Things To Watch High Point

June 15, 2024 6:30am

Unbroken

Another race weekend, another overall win for Haiden Deegan. If you’re counting, that’s three wins in three rounds for the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider, who now holds a healthy 23-point lead over second place. Guys like Levi Kitchen, Tom Vialle, and Chance Hymas are going to have to start beating Deegan soon because if he’s allowed to keep stacking points at this rate, it’s going to be next to impossible to catch him late in the season. -Aaron Hansel 

Standing Room Only

As mentioned above, Deegan has a nice lead on the rest of the 250 Class, but behind him, things are pretty crowded between Hymas, Kitchen, and Vialle. Hymas and Vialle are tied for second, and just two points back is Kitchen in fourth. With things that tight in the points, even the smallest misstep can result in going from second to fourth! How will this running order look following High Point? -Hansel

Emerging Contender

Chance Hymas had another fantastic showing at Thunder Valley. The Honda HRC rider went 4-1 to get the first moto win, and overall podium, of his career, and has now led an eye-popping 29 laps this summer (Note: second to only Deegan’s 44). His superlative ride also vaulted him into second in the points, tied with Vialle. It’s still early in the season, but it appears as though Hymas has entered the battle for the championship. -Hansel

  • Motocross

    High Point

     Live Now
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      June 15 - 10:00 AM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      June 15 - 10:00 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Motos 
      Live
      June 15 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      June 15 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Motos (Re-Air)
      June 16 - 3:00 PM
      USA
    • Motos (Re-Air)
      June 17 - 2:00 AM
      CNBC
High Point Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

Damage Control

Levi Kitchen, who felt uncomfortable with the high speeds of Fox Raceway and Hangtown, was looking forward to battling back at Thunder Valley, where he’s been pretty good in the past. Unfortunately for the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider, things didn’t go to plan, and he went 3-7 for fifth overall. That had to sting, but if you’re Kitchen, time is better spent preparing for High Point than licking wounds incurred at Thunder Valley. To maintain championship relevance, Kitchen needs to mount a counterattack and get the W this weekend. -Hansel 

The Nomadic Red Plate

So far this season the 450 Class red plate hasn’t been able to stick around in one location for long. Jett Lawrence had it after the season opener, Chase Sexton left Hangtown with it, and now, after round three at Thunder Valley, it’s fastened securely to Hunter Lawrence’s machine. If Hunter wants to keep it, he’ll have to protect the six-point lead he’s got on Sexton, and the 16-point lead he holds over Jett. Will he hold on to it, or will it end up somewhere else yet again? -Hansel

Hunter Lawrence’s first moto win in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship came at High Point Raceway in 2019. This time around, he comes to Pennsylvania one week after earning his first 450 moto win. 
Hunter Lawrence’s first moto win in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship came at High Point Raceway in 2019. This time around, he comes to Pennsylvania one week after earning his first 450 moto win.  Align Media

Holeshot Machine

Whatever Justin Cooper and the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing crew are doing, they need to keep doing it. Cooper has holeshot the last three motos in a row, and at Thunder Valley he was absolutely incredible, leading a combined 23 laps and taking third overall, his first overall 450 podium. That’s a gigantic step forward for Cooper, and if he keeps progressing at this rate it won’t be long before we see him win one of these things. -Hansel

Puzzling Times

After Chase Sexton’s trouncing of the field at Hangtown, in which he went from worst to first in the second moto after crashing on the first lap, it looked like Pro Motocross just might be at a turning point after so much domination from Jett Lawrence. Well, that still might be true, but Jett Lawrence winning the overall and Sexton going 6-5 for fifth overall at Thunder Valley don’t support the theory. We’ll see what kind of data emerges when the gate drops this weekend at High Point. -Hansel 

2024 High Point National fan map
2024 High Point National fan map MX Sports Pro Racing

Déjà Vu

Remember High Point 2022 when the Lawrence brothers swapped moto wins and battled each other for the entire race? We had glimpses of that at Thunder Valley, now heading back to High Point this weekend, the question is will we get to see another battle like they put on at this venue two years ago? We can only hope. -Sarah Whitmore

The Dirt

After the first three rounds, many riders were talking about how they cannot wait to get back to the East Coast tracks with better dirt. Not everyone is a fan of the hardpack, high speed tracks in California. Surely not every rider can do better on softer soil, but the point is they believe they can. Since motocross is such a mental sport, that belief can make or break a rider. Will someone new step up this weekend? -Whitmore

Due Time

Ty Masterpool has had three races now on the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250. He’s finished sixth place in a couple of motos, battled Haiden Deegan for the lead at Hangtown, and even had the fastest qualifying time at Thunder Valley. He keeps inching closer and closer to a podium position. Will he get there this weekend? -Whitmore

