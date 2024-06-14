Results Archive
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
News
Full Schedule
How to Watch: High Point and MXGP of Italy

How to Watch High Point and MXGP of Italy

June 14, 2024 8:00am
by:

On Saturday, the fourth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place at High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. This round will also be the 21st round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the motos starting at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific, with the 250 Class racing first again this weekend as we are back to our typical schedule.

Viewers outside the U.S. can watch via the SuperMotocross Video Pass at the same times.

On Sunday, USA will re-air the motos starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific. 

And CNBC will run a re-air of the High Point National motos on Monday at 2 a.m. EDT/Sunday at 11 p.m. PDT.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

And the tenth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP of Italy) takes place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com. The second motos will be shown live on CBS Sports starting at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be in action again at the June 22 and 23 Snowshoe GNCC in West Virginia. 

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    High Point

     Saturday, June 15
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      June 15 - 10:00 AM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      June 15 - 10:00 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Motos 
      Live
      June 15 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      June 15 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Motos (Re-Air)
      June 16 - 3:00 PM
      USA
    • Motos (Re-Air)
      June 17 - 2:00 AM
      CNBC
High Point Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) 

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Italy

     EMX125 & EMX250
    Saturday, June 15
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      June 15 - 10:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      June 15 - 11:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      June 16 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      June 16 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      June 16 - 10:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      June 16 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      June 16 - 11:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      June 16 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of Italy MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

2024 Standings

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

250 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 144
2Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 121
3Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 121
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 119
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 99
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 129
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 123
3Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 113
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 109
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 100
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) 

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
2Tim Gajser Slovenia 454
1Jorge Prado Spain 450
3Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 386
4Romain Febvre France 327
5Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 299
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 443
2Lucas Coenen Belgium 388
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany 381
4Liam Everts Belgium 341
5Andrea Adamo Italy 327
Full Standings

Other Links

2024 Souvenir Program

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

View the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.

General

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross Live Timing

2024 AMA National Numbers

RELATED: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Motocross Sign Ups Now Open

High Point National

High Point National Race Center

High Point National Injury Report

High Point National provisional entry lists:

Motocross

High Point - 250 Provisional Entry List

June 15, 2024
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
Revised: June 12 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
16 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F
17 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States Triumph TF 250-X
29 Ty Masterpool Ty Masterpool New Paradise, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
30 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R
31 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Motocross

High Point - 450 Provisional Entry List

June 15, 2024
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
Revised: June 14 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
11 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm New Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath New Canton, NC United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Entry List

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) 

General

MXGP Live Timing

Other Info

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

High Point Raceway 
Address: 218 Taylortown Rd, Mt Morris, PA 15349

Practice & Qualifying — 8 a.m. Eastern/5 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific

Tickets

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Get tickets to the High Point National.

Track Map

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

The 2024 High Point National fan map.
The 2024 High Point National fan map. MX Sports Pro Racing

Race Day Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    High Point

     Saturday, June 15
    High Point Raceway
    Mt. Morris, PA United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (EDT)
    Saturday
    7:00am 7:00am Rider Services / Will Call Opens
    7:15am 7:15am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi
    7:30am 7:30am Chapel Service at AMA Semi
    8:00am 8:00am 250MX Group B Qualifying 1
    8:20am 8:20am 250MX Group A Qualifying 1
    8:35am 8:35am Track Maintenance
    8:50am 8:50am 450MX Group A Qualifying 1
    9:10am 9:10am 450MX Group B Qualifying 1
    9:30am 9:30am Track Maintenance
    9:40am 9:40am 250MX Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    9:45am 9:45am 250MX Group B Qualifying 2 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:05am 10:05am 250MX Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:10am 10:10am 250MX Group A Qualifying 2 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:30am 10:30am 450MX Group A Start Practice (Off Gate)
    10:35am 10:35am 450MX Group A Qualifying 2
    10:55am 10:55am 450MX Group B Start Practice (Off Gate)
    11:00am 11:00am 450MX Group B Qualifying 2
    11:15am 11:15am Track Maintenance
    11:45am 11:45am 250MX Consolation Race
    12:00pm 12:00pm 450MX Consolation Race
    12:30pm 12:30pm Opening Ceremonies
    1:00pm 1:00pm 250 Class Sight Lap/ Top 5 Rider Introduction Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:15pm 1:15pm 250MX Moto #1 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:50pm 1:50pm Podium Interviews
    2:00pm 2:00pm 450 Class Sight Lap/Top 5 Rider Introduction
    2:15pm 2:15pm 450MX Moto #1 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps)
    2:50pm 2:50pm Podium Interviews
    2:50pm 2:50pm Halftime
    3:30pm 3:30pm 250 Class Sight Lap
    3:45pm 3:45pm 250MX Moto #2 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps)
    4:20pm 4:20pm 250 Winners Circle
    4:30pm 4:30pm 450 Class Sight Lap
    4:45pm 4:45pm 450MX Moto #2 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps)
    5:20pm 5:20pm 450 Winners Circle
High Point Motocross Schedule

