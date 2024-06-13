Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
News
Full Schedule
Injury Report: High Point

Injury Report High Point

June 13, 2024 9:15am
by:

The fourth round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, at the High Point National. Check out the report below for a look at who will watch the action from the sidelines.

450 Class

Derek Drake – Back | Out

Drake is out for the time being due to a lingering back injury. He hopes to return for a few races at the end of the season.

Derek Kelley – Head | In

Kelley sustained a small concussion at Thunder Valley. We spoke to him this week and he told us his doctor said he isn’t exhibiting any symptoms. He’s in for High Point.

Garrett Marchbanks – Thumb | Out

Marchbanks will miss High Point due to a thumb injury sustained on media day just before the season opener.

Phil Nicoletti – Knee | In

Nicoletti will return to racing this weekend at High Point after injuring his knee at Hangtown.

Jerry Robin – Shoulder | In

Robin pulled off at Thunder Valley in the second moto because something didn’t feel right in his shoulder. Turns out he’s been dealing with a torn labrum and torn supraspinatus tendon in his rotator cuff since the first moto at Fox Raceway. Robin told us, “It’s still attached so I can just do physical therapy and tape my shoulder up.” Clearly, he’s an animal, but either way he’s in for High Point.

Eli Tomac – Thumb | Out

Tomac suffered a Bennett Fracture (thumb) and tore some ligaments in Denver. He hopes to be back for some races by the end of the season.

Cooper Webb - Thumb | Out

Webb is dealing with a torn UCL in his thumb. His team hopes he can be back for a few races at the end of the season.

RJ Hampshire (right) will miss High Point due to a wrist injury.
RJ Hampshire (right) will miss High Point due to a wrist injury. Align Media

250 Class

Guillem Farres – Femur  | Out

Farres is out with a broken femur sustained during supercross. His recovery process hasn’t gone as well as hoped, and he also had to have surgery on his knee. There’s currently no timetable on his return. 

Austin Forkner – Spine, Scapula | Out

Forkner crashed during supercross and sustained a broken L3 and L4, and scapula. He also injured his shoulder socket, and sustained bleeding/bruised lungs.

Seth Hammaker – Shoulder | Out

Hammaker hurt his shoulder before the season opener. As of now, there is no timetable on his return.

RJ Hampshire – Wrist | Out

Hampshire hurt his wrist on media day before the season opener. He should be back at some point this season, but right now a return date is unknown.

Devin Harriman – Back, Arm | Out

Harriman continues to recover after a big crash in Daytona left him with five broken ribs, a dislocated right wrist, broken scapula, bruised lung, and an injured T5 in his back. You can help him with his recovery by going to Road2Recovery. 

Jeremy Martin – Concussion | Out

Martin is out for High Point due to a pair of concussions. He’s not expected back soon.

Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out

McAdoo reinjured a shoulder injury while practicing before the season opener. The team is unsure when he’ll return. 

Michael Mosiman - Neck | Out

Mosiman sustained a neck injury before the season. He’s out for the remainder of Pro Motocross

Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out

There is no timetable on the return of Robertson, who’s is recovering from a serious wrist injury.

Nate Thrasher – Collarbone | Out

Thrasher is out due to a broken collarbone. He also bent a plate, which was installed from a previous injury. He’s out for the near future. 

Max Vohland – Hip | Out

There is no timetable for the return of Vohland, who dislocated his hip during the supercross season and ended up having a very complicated recovery following surgery.

Read Now
July 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now