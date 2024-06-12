The 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship saw round three completed on Saturday in Colorado. Here's a quick look at some Thunder Valley National stats, rider vlogs, videos, SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) points update, and more.

Thunder Valley National Quick Stats

250

Haiden Deegan’s fifth career 250 Pro Motocross overall win, has won four out of first six motos. Also, ninth 250 Pro Motocross overall podium.

Chance Hymas’ first career 250 Pro Motocross overall podium and first career Pro Motocross moto win.

Tom Vialle’s fourth 250 Pro Motocross overall podium.

450

Jett Lawrence’s 13th career 450 Pro Motocross overall win, also 13th career 450 Pro Motocross overall podium.

Hunter Lawrence’s third 450 Pro Motocross overall podium, also first career Pro Motocross 450 moto win.

Justin Cooper’s first 450 Pro Motocross overall podium.