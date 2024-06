Kris Keefer heads to Glen Helen Raceway to break down the 2024 Beta 450 RX. This was Keefer's first time on a four-stroke Beta model, so he made sure to get in some quality seat time in this test. "I was actually quite surprised with this bike." Keefer has been riding a Yamaha YZ450F and Kawasaki KX450 lately so he compared this Beta to those Japanese OEMs. He said this bike does not like to over-rev and it runs better when you short shift it, but it has really easy to use power. Check out Keefer's full list of pros and cons of the stock four-stroke Beta.

Film/Edit: Simon Cudby