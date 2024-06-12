First moto, when you are up there and those guys are going by you, what is that like? How frustrating is that?

It sucks. I don’t know what it is about here, I always struggle and it's always been with bike setup. I don’t know coming here, because last year was good, I got second.

Doesn’t Hangtown setup work here?

Ehhh… I don’t know. I wasn’t fully pumped with the Hangtown setup, we actually went back and changed shocks this week. And I was riding so, so good this week and I had really good confidence coming into this weekend. But once I started that first moto, it's like I was skating around, it's like I didn’t know what I was doing. Went back to like eighth and came back to fifth. And then the second moto was just me screwing up the start, I was in like 20th or something and did what I could.

So last year you got second here, so what was the secret? I know things change but you could have just shown up with last year’s set up.

We kind of did a little bit, but I was just stink bug man, and when you’re stink bugged like that it makes you feel great, like I have all the confidence in the world [sarcasm]. But no it was gnarly, and I think they missed the mark on the track.

Really? That’s not what I’m hearing.

Dude. I was talking to Hunter [Lawrence] on the line and he was like, 'Last year was so much better than this year.'

Everybody’s different.

Everybody’s different, and everybody has their opinions and my opinion is this track could be so, so good and so rutted and gnarly and more skill-based, but it was just wide open. That’s my thoughts on it. But we’re coming out of here healthy, we’re going to one of my favorite tracks, so I’m feeling good.

Real quick, last weekend I didn’t get a chance to talk to you. I know you cramped up and couldn’t move your leg. So in a situation like that I guess you’re pissed but you’re cramped so what can you do? And then your teammate Chase Sexton won, like I don’t know where your emotions are with something like that, because you had a big lead.

Dude, I had a really big lead. And it's not like I slowed down a crazy amount that last lap. I was still trying to go for it. But it's hard to be mad about something like that. That was a breakout ride for me, I led 33-and-a-half minutes of that moto and it's just unfortunate that he was riding so good. He was riding exceptionally well and it's hard to be mad at that too because it's something you don’t see every day is someone coming from 40th to first. Especially in the 450 class. So, on one hand, yeah it sucked getting passed but to see that happen as a fan of the sport, I mean that’s cool as shit.

Malcolm Stewart, 7-7 on the day for eighth overall, man you got screwed on that.

Malcolm Stewart: Yeah, we are going the wrong way [overall math], but we are riding good. I’m not going to lie, we came here and did the first practice, and the lines that I remember, they’re not there. That was ten years ago, I was coming down the downhill and I was like, 'Oh! I remember we used to go straight, now we turn left.' So, it's a lot different. I kind of feel like when Tom Vialle came over here and didn’t know the tracks, that’s me right now, a little lost.