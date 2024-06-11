Hunter Lawrence had a great day at the Toyota Thunder Valley National, clocking his first career 450 moto win and even taking over the 450 MX Championship points lead. That almost didn't happen, though, because he got way sideways on a jump while running second in the first moto, and had he not saved it, his fight for the win, and perhaps his whole day, would have been over.

Video: NBC/Peacock MX Sports Pro Racing

Voice and Edit: Jason Weigandt

