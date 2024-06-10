Open Mic: That’s Progress

The decision worked at Thunder Valley. Jett bounced back with a win powered by grit and adrenaline. Hunter was also much better.

“Is it not clear to see?” said Hunter of the improvements. “The bike, what it was able to handle today, it got rough, and was also more slippery, and the bike handled it all so well.”

“Today was a huge step,” Hunter said in the post-race press conference. “I was really comfortable today, for how much lean angle and crappy bumps you had to go through, the bike handled well. All of the things we really struggled with at the first two rounds, we were pretty spot on this weekend. It always feels good to hit the mark.”

Due to a rash of injuries early in his American foray, Hunter probably garnered a rep for crashing, but the reality is, he never hit the ground that hard or that often, he just broke himself even during the low-grade falls. He traced a lot of that back to his diet, and steady, persistent discipline through the years has rebuilt his strength. Hunter is actually a thinking-man’s racer, not a sender. He never planned to come out and win on a 450 immediately like his brother did, as he tends to build confidence and strength over slow, steady, compounding work. Hangtown was an example. He could have tried pushing a little harder to try will himself to a win, but could have very easily have gone over the edge, crashed, and ended his season. He’d rather take a podium and continue to learn.

“Through supercross, right around Phoenix and Dallas, we started to get a lot better, than I had a crash at Daytona and that kind of delayed the progression,” Hunter explained. “You’re building through the supercross season, but that’s tough because you’re racing every weekend, so there’s not that much time during the week. Like I said, we made huge changes to the bike and that was a big change, we were really fighting the bike at the first two races. These things are a beast to hold on to, and no one can hold on to that thing when it’s fighting and bucking for 30 minutes, no matter how strong you are.”

At Thunder Valley he had his shot at the overall, winning moto one. Sexton was out for vengeance in moto two, sending it, and actually making contact with Hunter with an aggressive early pass.

“I didn’t think it was that bad in my helmet, but I did see the replay and I was like “Ah, yeah a little bit [aggressive],” said Hunter. “But that double, it kind of went to that [outside] berm. They put a lot of water on the track, so I gave myself maybe five laps to not do something dumb and throw it away. I was like, 'Yeah, he’s on one!' He had a good pace. I didn’t see what happened. I came over and there was a KTM upside down.”