Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
News
Full Schedule
Insight: Battle Lines

June 10, 2024 2:30pm
by:

A week of conjecture. At Hangtown, did Tom Vialle put pressure on Haiden Deegan and force a mistake? Or did Deegan just crash on his own? Deegan says that wasn’t pressure, pressure was having Jo Shimoda on him at the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) finale last year and holding strong to win the crown. Vialle, well, he didn’t say much (as usual) but he did go faster than Deegan on four-consecutive laps last Saturday, before Deegan ramped the pace back up, but then fell.

No matter. We don't need to solve this equation at Hangtown, not with so many motos left. The duo didn’t waste much time picking it right back up again in moto one of Thunder Valley, pushing each other the whole way. Deegan led early and would pull away slightly, Vialle would close back up at times, but then Deegan looked to have it in hand again until he crashed. Then the battle was on.

Deegan led most of the first 250 moto until a crash.
Deegan led most of the first 250 moto until a crash. Align Media
Could Tom Vialle hold off Haiden Deegan at Thunder Valley?
Could Tom Vialle hold off Haiden Deegan at Thunder Valley? Align Media

"First moto I went down while leading, that was a stupid mistake," said Deegan. "Those bumps were super slippery if you trust the front end, and I trusted it too much. I got up and I was like, 'Tom is not beating me again! That is not happening.' Just rode my heart out, got the pass and got the first moto win.”

Heck of a battle.

“I saw Haiden crash in the corner and actually pick up the bike really fast,” said Vialle. “He got back up in front of me and I was able to pass him in the next corner. I was able to lead for maybe three laps, and he passed me with a lap to go before the finish line. It was a good moto, we spent most of the race together. It was a good fight and we were way faster than the other guys. We pushed each other right until the last lap.”

Vialle made an error while trying to hold Deegan at bay. There was an inside line he knew Deegan would try to use against him. Deegan got close, but couldn't quite get there. On the next lap Vialle knew Deegan would try again, until he straight up….forgot!

“When I went outside I was like, 'Oh he’s going to pass me,'" Vialle said with a laugh. "And I was like, 'Why am I doing that [going outside].' Because the lap before he almost passed me and I knew I had to go inside and then I forgot it.”

Vialle suddenly remembering he forgot to cover Deegan on the inside.
Vialle suddenly remembering he forgot to cover Deegan on the inside. Align Media

“I just hail-maryed it,” said Deegan. “We’re either going to come together and we both go down, or I’m going to make the pass! I just hail-maryed that jump and I made the pass. Same with Tom, when it’s white flag last lap you’re going to do anything to get the lead, right? Kind of a “Let’s do this real quick and hope that works.” Last lap me and Tom were close as well, that was tight! The first moto, it was solid.”

Vialle did have a chance to get it back on that last lap, and he ran it in deep and ended up crashing. Deegan, on the podium, threw some shade saying the move was “cute” but in the press conference he wasn’t bothered at all.

“Nah I don’t care,” said Deegan. “I’d have done the same thing.”

"Yeah, the speed was good but just made small mistakes, kind of stupid ones,” said Vialle. “Especially second moto, I was in third and I was feeling pretty good until the small crash. I think we had a good fight in the first moto, it was really tight. Second  moto, just had a tip over in some ruts. Kind of frustrated, but overall I think me and the bike, we’re right there.”

“When you get up and you’re right there and going for it, and crossing each other up in corners, that’s fun,” said Deegan. “That’s old fashioned racing right there, like [James] Stewart and [Ricky] Carmichael going at it outdoors. You can keep it clean, obviously last lap you’d do some pretty gnarly stuff, but that was a good battle.”

Motocross

Thunder Valley - 250

June 8, 2024
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 4 - 1 Honda CRF250R
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 2 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F
4 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 5 - 3 Honda CRF250R
5 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 3 - 7 Kawasaki KX250
Full Results

Following that first moto, and an overall disappointing day for Levi Kitchen (who was expecting Thunder Valley’s usual deep, long ruts but instead found a much shallower, hard packed track) it would appear Deegan and Vialle were about to break away in this title fight. Then moto two came around, and Chance Hymas logged the best race of his early career to dominate the proceedings. Now Hymas and Vialle leave Colorado tied for second in points. Vialle and Deegan battled, but they might not be alone going forward. Hymas, who has been strong at every race this year, is also in the hunt. Vialle also crashed again the second moto while trying to catch the duo ahead of him.

"Yeah the speed was good but just made small mistakes, kind of stupid ones,” said Vialle. “Especially second moto, I was in third and I was feeling pretty good until the small crash. Just had a tip over in some ruts. Kind of frustrated, but overall I think me and the bike, we’re right there.”

“Three rounds in and three wins is a dream scenario for me, it’s awesome,” said Deegan. “Obviously, Chance [Hymas] is riding really well, I didn’t have the speed for him. But I got the overall.”

For a moment, it looked like 2024 might boil down to Deegan versus Vialle. But don't count out the 48 of Chance Hymas yet!
For a moment, it looked like 2024 might boil down to Deegan versus Vialle. But don't count out the 48 of Chance Hymas yet! Align Media
