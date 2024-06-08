Jason Weigandt walks and talks to preview the third round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, the Toyota Thunder Valley National in Lakewood, Colorado. This week the storylines speak for themselves, as a crazy race from Hangtown leads the way this weekend. Weege also catches up with Chance Hymas and Dylan Ferrandis, who hope to get podium real estate this weekend.

Brought to you by Honda and the CRF250R and CRF450R. Check out Hymas, the Lawrence brothers and Jo Shimoda in action this weekend.