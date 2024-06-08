The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

Gajser And de Wolf Master New Layout at Kegums In Ram Qualifying Races

KEGUMS (Latvia) – The MXGP World Motocross Championship began its weekend near the Baltic today with the RAM Qualifying Races that provided some scintillating action at Kegums for the MXGP of Latvia!

Enjoying the dryest event for over a month in an area which hasn’t seen a massive amount of rain lately, the sandy circuit with a hard base had a faster and more hard pack feel than usual, with a new layout adding to the need for speed.

MXGP is becoming a real intense race for the title, as Tim Gajser out-started his fierce title rival Jorge Prado and held him at bay to take a stunning race win! In MX2, the question was “Which Husky?” and the answer was the one with the red number plates as Kay de Wolf fought through to take the ten points for the Saturday win and extend his series lead to a weekend-maximum 60-point buffer!