Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Qualifying Race Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Qualifying Race Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Thunder Valley National Video Highlights & Results

June 9, 2024 1:35am | by:
Watch: Thunder Valley National Video Highlights & Results

Video highlights from the Thunder Valley National, round three of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) claimed his third straight overall win over Chance Hymas (Honda) and Tom Vialle (KTM).

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (Honda) returned to the center of the podium over Hunter Lawrence (Honda) and Justin Cooper (Yamaha).

Read our full post-race write-up.

Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Thunder Valley National.

Thunder Valley National

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250 Class Highlights

450 Class Highlights

Pro Motocross 2024 EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Round 3, Thunder Valley | 6/8/24 | Motorsports on NBC

2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #3 Pro Motocross: Morrison, Colorado | Thunder Valley

250 Post Race Press Conference | Thunder Valley National 2024

450 Post Race Press Conference | Thunder Valley National 2024

Overall Results

Motocross

Thunder Valley - 250

June 8, 2024
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 4 - 1 Honda CRF250R
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 2 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F
4 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 5 - 3 Honda CRF250R
5 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 3 - 7 Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Motocross

Thunder Valley - 450

June 8, 2024
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 2 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 2 Honda CRF450R
3 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 3 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
4 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 4 - 6 GasGas MC 450F
5 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 6 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

Championship Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 144
2Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 121
3Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 121
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 119
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 99
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 129
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 123
3Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 113
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 109
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 100
Full Standings
Read Now
July 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now