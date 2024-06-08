Final Streak

Well, after Saturday, there’s only one person left undefeated this season and it’s Deegan. Yes, he lost a moto at Hangtown, but his streak of overall wins is still intact. Deegan is riding incredibly well and doesn’t seem to have any qualms about pushing the limit, so it’s easy to see this streak potentially grow bigger over the next few races. Then again, you know guys like Tom Vialle and Levi Kitchen are going to have something to say about that too. Will Deegan’s streak end, or extend, in Colorado? -Hansel

The Bounce Back

Jett Lawrence finally lost a 450 moto last week at Hangtown. Now he sits in sixth place, 24 points back of Sexton. Coming into Thunder Valley, one of the biggest questions everyone will be wondering is, how will Lawrence bounce back from his Hangtown disaster? And is he still hurting from that huge crash? It’s going to be extremely interesting to see how Lawrence responds to what happened at Hangtown when he lines up at Thunder Valley. -Hansel

Riding the Wave

Chase Sexton’s brilliance at Hangtown cannot be overstated. He was absolutely incredible in coming from dead last all the way to first against some of the best riders on the entire planet. The question now is, what does a ride like that do for his confidence moving forward? Now that he has confirmation that he’s a certified beast on a motorcycle, are we going to see him access that mode on a regular basis? -Hansel