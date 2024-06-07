Racerhead #23

Someone asked me earlier in the week if I thought Jett would have beaten Sexton had he not gone down. I really didn’t have an answer, because Lawrence has been excellent on the 450 ever since last May, and I still don’t think we’ve seen just how fast he can go. But we’ve now seen exactly how fast Chase can go, so I guess I don’t have an answer, but it’s a race I can’t wait to watch, and hopefully that’s tomorrow at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado. An inspired Sexton, finally looking 100 percent comfortable on that KTM, and a motivated Lawrence are all the ingredients of an early Ricky-vs.-James battle in 2006, and I’m here for it!

The 250 race was not quite as interesting or exciting, though I can’t remember the last time two points leaders threw away leads with huge crashes on the same day. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan banged his helmet with his clutch hand after he landed from the finish line with the overall win last Saturday. He was angry because he had what appeared to be a momentary brain fade and crashed all by himself past the halfway point of the moto. Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle was coming up fast, and it was another battle we couldn’t wait to see—would Vialle have caught Deegan? But it will have to wait until at least tomorrow. Unlike Jett, Haiden got to keep the red plate, but Vialle served notice that he’s got the speed to run with the kid. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen was just a tick off, but Deegan seems to have his number right now. Had Haiden won that second moto he would have had a huge amount of momentum going into the third round tomorrow. If he goes 1-1 again right away, look out.

There’s been some grumbling this week about the fact that one of the team managers, Red Bull KTM’s Ian Harrison, asked us to come by his rig after the first practice sessions and talk to his four riders—Sexton, Aaron Plessinger, Tom Vialle and Julian Beaumer—because they thought the two downhill doubles coming down through the infield were too fast and too sketchy. So, MX Sports Pro Racing’s Jim Perry and myself went over to the rig to talk to the riders, and all four expressed serious concerns about the obstacles that, quite honestly were not meant to be jumped, but to actually slow the sections down. But the previous evening as the track was being prepped for race day one of the dozer operators made the faces bigger than they were for press day. As a result, a couple riders were jumping the first one, and at least one rider—Jett Lawrence—was jumping the second. After we spoke to KTM, Perry and I went to the Honda rig, where Lars Lindstrom and his four riders—Jett and Hunter Lawrence, Jo Shimoda and Chance Hymas—were all up in the rig. We asked what they thought of the down hills and Hunter and Jett both said to let them get rougher and maybe that would both slow it down and make for more lines, and Jo and Chance both agreed. We told them we had already decided to cut down the takeoffs for safety, as they were not supposed to be jumpable. We did not get to talk to the other teams as the second 250 B practice was starting. Track architect Shane Shaffer and his crew were already cutting the first one down, but not enough, and soon a half-dozen riders were jumping it. It was honestly scary—and I’ve been around enough motocross tracks and races to know that if they kept doing it, everyone would soon be doing it, and someone was going to miss. So, Shane Shaffer and his track crew (who did an excellent job overall on the best Hangtown track I think I’ve ever seen) worked on it again before the 450 practices to make sure it wasn’t jumpable. They also worked on the second downhill in order to do the same.