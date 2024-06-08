Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Thunder Valley

Race Day Feed Thunder Valley

June 8, 2024 9:00am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Thunder Valley Motocross Park welcomes us for the third round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. This track is technical and at elevation, which are the two big factors that play a key role in either a rider’s success or problems here. As far as weather today, we are expecting temperatures around 80° Fahrenheit and with some possible rain in the afternoon. The 450 Class races first today, so that is where we will start.

  • Align Media
  • Align Media

In terms of the 450 championship, things just got interested. After Jett Lawrence got to that 24-0 mark after the second moto at the opening round, the #1 crashed hard on the opening lap of the first moto in northern California last weekend, which opened up the doors for a new 450 race winner for the first time since 2022. Enter Chase Sexton. The #4 went on to go 1-1 in a career day aboard his KTM 450 SX-F machine. Sexton enters today in the 450 class lead over Hunter Lawrence, Aaron Plessinger, Justin Cooper, Jason Anderson, and Jett Lawrence, respectively. Jett Lawrence (2023) is the only active rider to win a 450 overall at this venue, as Ken Roczen (2022, 2021, 2019, 2016, and 2014) and Eli Tomac (2020 and 2018) are not racing at the moment. And Sexton is the first KTM rider to have the 450 Pro Motocross points lead since Marvin Musquin had it halfway through the 2018 season (which was eventually won by then-Kawasaki rider Eli Tomac). The big question from last Saturday’s crash is how will the Honda HRC rider respond this weekend? Will he be banged up or was he able to get healed up? As for Sexton, can he keep his momentum from last weekend rolling? How about Plessinger and the 450 rookies in Hunter Lawrence and Cooper—how will that trio fare today?

Chase Sexton's #4 Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F with the red plates.
Chase Sexton's #4 Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F with the red plates. Align Media

In the 250 Class, Haiden Deegan enters today in the points lead ahead of Levi Kitchen and Tom Vialle, Deegan having won the first three motos of the season until he crashed late in the fourth moto, giving the race win to Vialle. Kitchen has done well here in the past, could he—or Vialle—steal some points from Deegan? Chance Hymas, Jo Shimoda, Jalek Swoll, Joey Savatgy, Ty Masterpool, and more look to get into the mix as well as these riders find their outdoor legs. Remember, Masterpool did well here last year on his 450F, finishing 5-4 for sixth overall. Now on his Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250. How will Masterpool do in Colorado this go round? There are lots of storylines to follow in both classes (read our staff's race preview for a few of them!).

Missing from this weekend will be Nate Thrasher (250) and Phil Nicoletti (450). Read the Thunder Valley National injury report for more updates.

And here is the TV schedule for today. Riders will be on track shortly.

  • Motocross

    Thunder Valley

     Live Now
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      June 8 - 12:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      June 8 - 12:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Motos 
      Live
      June 8 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      June 8 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • First 250 Moto, Second 450 Moto 
      Live
      June 8 - 4:00 PM
      NBC
    • Motos (Re-Air)
      June 9 - 2:00 AM
      CNBC
Thunder Valley Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule
Who is taking home the trophies today? Give us your predictions in the comments section.
Who is taking home the trophies today? Give us your predictions in the comments section. Align Media

First Qualifying Sessions

450 Class

In the first qualifying session of the day (again, 450 Class first today), Hunter Lawrence (2:11) and Justin Cooper (2:12) were the top two on the board until the sixth and final lap of the session when 2023 450 Champion Jett Lawrence put down a 2:10! While Jett Lawrence is still pretty banged up, he did not miss a beat so far today in terms of having the spring speed. We will see how he holds up come the long, brutal motos. The track is not tilled as deep today and appears be more hard-packed and might be a little bit faster than its usual technical and rutty conditions.

Motocross

Thunder Valley - 450 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 16:31.509 -- 2:10.342 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 16:02.031 +1.123 2:11.465 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
3 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 16:14.817 +1.863 2:12.205 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 16:43.997 +2.173 2:12.515 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 16:15.119 +2.292 2:12.634 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
Motocross

Thunder Valley - 450 Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jeremy Smith Jeremy Smith 17:46.587 -- 2:19.869 Marmora, NJ United States Honda CRF450R
2 Dawson Draycott Dawson Draycott 16:53.392 +0.308 2:20.177 Magnolia, TX United States KTM 450 SX-F
3 Gage Stine Gage Stine 17:19.185 +0.356 2:20.225 Woodsboro, MD United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Chandler Baker Chandler Baker 16:03.438 +0.936 2:20.805 Tulsa, OK United States Husqvarna FC 450
5 Brandan Leith Brandan Leith 17:34.615 +1.272 2:21.141 Eagle Mountain, UT United States Kawasaki KX450
Full Results

250 Class

In the first 250 A session, Haiden Deegan led most of the session—his fastest was a 2:16.290—until Ty Masterpool took the top spot with a 2:16.262. Jason Weigandt spoke with Levi Kitchen before practice, who said he was looking forward to the ruts but now says he will have to adapt as the track is not as deep as it was last year. We are expecting some rain later during the motos, so we will see if that has an impact on the race.

Motocross

Thunder Valley - 250 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Ty Masterpool Ty Masterpool 16:33.060 -- 2:16.262 Paradise, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
2 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 17:20.436 +0.028 2:16.290 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas 15:54.211 +0.245 2:16.507 Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R
4 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 16:52.477 +1.100 2:17.362 Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
5 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 15:15.740 +1.149 2:17.411 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Motocross

Thunder Valley - 250 Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Lance Kobusch Lance Kobusch 15:55.579 -- 2:21.330 New Florence, MO United States Husqvarna FC 250
2 Dalton Venter Dalton Venter 17:23.901 +2.312 2:23.642 Meyersdale Kawasaki KX250
3 Bailey Kroone Bailey Kroone 15:08.424 +4.120 2:25.450 Ham Lake, MN United States KTM 250 SX-F
4 Kai Aiello Kai Aiello 15:17.183 +4.239 2:25.569 Temecula, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250
5 Leo Tucker Leo Tucker 15:01.600 +6.586 2:27.916 East Dubuque, IL United States Suzuki RM-Z250
Full Results

Second Qualifying Sessions

450 Class

In the second qualifying session, Hunter Lawrence’s 2:13.356 bested Jason Anderson’s 2:13.362, Jett Lawrence’s 2:13.81, Chase Sexton’s 2:13.911, and Justin Cooper’s 2:14.713, but it was Jett Lawrence’s 2:10.342 from the first session topped the overall 450 qualifying. Not surprising to see the faster times coming from the first session here in Pro Motocross as the tracks are smoother first thing in the morning.

Motocross

Thunder Valley - 450 Group A Qualifying 2

Live Now
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 16:19.209 -- 2:13.356 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
2 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 16:48.033 +0.006 2:13.362 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
3 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 15:35.367 +0.459 2:13.815 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 16:37.375 +0.555 2:13.911 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
5 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 16:18.938 +1.357 2:14.713 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Motocross

Thunder Valley - 450 Group B Qualifying 2

Live Now
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Matthew Burkeen Matthew Burkeen 15:40.952 -- 2:20.776 Cary, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
2 Charlie Putnam Charlie Putnam 17:14.203 +1.278 2:22.054 United Kingdom United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
3 Bryton Carroll Bryton Carroll 15:14.492 +1.320 2:22.096 Vineland, NJ United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Brad Todd Brad Todd 15:28.817 +1.341 2:22.117 Wigton, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda CRF450R
5 Chandler Baker Chandler Baker 15:35.454 +1.691 2:22.467 Tulsa, OK United States Husqvarna FC 450
Full Results
Motocross

Thunder Valley - 450 Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 16:31.509 -- 2:10.342 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 16:02.031 +1.123 2:11.465 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
3 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 16:14.817 +1.863 2:12.205 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 16:43.997 +2.173 2:12.515 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 16:15.119 +2.292 2:12.634 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

