Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Thunder Valley Motocross Park welcomes us for the third round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. This track is technical and at elevation, which are the two big factors that play a key role in either a rider’s success or problems here. As far as weather today, we are expecting temperatures around 80° Fahrenheit and with some possible rain in the afternoon. The 450 Class races first today, so that is where we will start.
In terms of the 450 championship, things just got interested. After Jett Lawrence got to that 24-0 mark after the second moto at the opening round, the #1 crashed hard on the opening lap of the first moto in northern California last weekend, which opened up the doors for a new 450 race winner for the first time since 2022. Enter Chase Sexton. The #4 went on to go 1-1 in a career day aboard his KTM 450 SX-F machine. Sexton enters today in the 450 class lead over Hunter Lawrence, Aaron Plessinger, Justin Cooper, Jason Anderson, and Jett Lawrence, respectively. Jett Lawrence (2023) is the only active rider to win a 450 overall at this venue, as Ken Roczen (2022, 2021, 2019, 2016, and 2014) and Eli Tomac (2020 and 2018) are not racing at the moment. And Sexton is the first KTM rider to have the 450 Pro Motocross points lead since Marvin Musquin had it halfway through the 2018 season (which was eventually won by then-Kawasaki rider Eli Tomac). The big question from last Saturday’s crash is how will the Honda HRC rider respond this weekend? Will he be banged up or was he able to get healed up? As for Sexton, can he keep his momentum from last weekend rolling? How about Plessinger and the 450 rookies in Hunter Lawrence and Cooper—how will that trio fare today?
In the 250 Class, Haiden Deegan enters today in the points lead ahead of Levi Kitchen and Tom Vialle, Deegan having won the first three motos of the season until he crashed late in the fourth moto, giving the race win to Vialle. Kitchen has done well here in the past, could he—or Vialle—steal some points from Deegan? Chance Hymas, Jo Shimoda, Jalek Swoll, Joey Savatgy, Ty Masterpool, and more look to get into the mix as well as these riders find their outdoor legs. Remember, Masterpool did well here last year on his 450F, finishing 5-4 for sixth overall. Now on his Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250. How will Masterpool do in Colorado this go round? There are lots of storylines to follow in both classes (read our staff's race preview for a few of them!).
Missing from this weekend will be Nate Thrasher (250) and Phil Nicoletti (450). Read the Thunder Valley National injury report for more updates.
And here is the TV schedule for today. Riders will be on track shortly.
First Qualifying Sessions
450 Class
In the first qualifying session of the day (again, 450 Class first today), Hunter Lawrence (2:11) and Justin Cooper (2:12) were the top two on the board until the sixth and final lap of the session when 2023 450 Champion Jett Lawrence put down a 2:10! While Jett Lawrence is still pretty banged up, he did not miss a beat so far today in terms of having the spring speed. We will see how he holds up come the long, brutal motos. The track is not tilled as deep today and appears be more hard-packed and might be a little bit faster than its usual technical and rutty conditions.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|16:31.509
|--
|2:10.342
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|16:02.031
|+1.123
|2:11.465
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Justin Cooper
|16:14.817
|+1.863
|2:12.205
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Jason Anderson
|16:43.997
|+2.173
|2:12.515
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Chase Sexton
|16:15.119
|+2.292
|2:12.634
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1
|Jeremy Smith
|17:46.587
|--
|2:19.869
|Marmora, NJ
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Dawson Draycott
|16:53.392
|+0.308
|2:20.177
|Magnolia, TX
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Gage Stine
|17:19.185
|+0.356
|2:20.225
|Woodsboro, MD
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Chandler Baker
|16:03.438
|+0.936
|2:20.805
|Tulsa, OK
|Husqvarna FC 450
|5
|Brandan Leith
|17:34.615
|+1.272
|2:21.141
|Eagle Mountain, UT
|Kawasaki KX450
250 Class
In the first 250 A session, Haiden Deegan led most of the session—his fastest was a 2:16.290—until Ty Masterpool took the top spot with a 2:16.262. Jason Weigandt spoke with Levi Kitchen before practice, who said he was looking forward to the ruts but now says he will have to adapt as the track is not as deep as it was last year. We are expecting some rain later during the motos, so we will see if that has an impact on the race.
|1
|Ty Masterpool
|16:33.060
|--
|2:16.262
|Paradise, TX
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|17:20.436
|+0.028
|2:16.290
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Chance Hymas
|15:54.211
|+0.245
|2:16.507
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Tom Vialle
|16:52.477
|+1.100
|2:17.362
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|15:15.740
|+1.149
|2:17.411
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|1
|Lance Kobusch
|15:55.579
|--
|2:21.330
|New Florence, MO
|Husqvarna FC 250
|2
|Dalton Venter
|17:23.901
|+2.312
|2:23.642
|Meyersdale
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Bailey Kroone
|15:08.424
|+4.120
|2:25.450
|Ham Lake, MN
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Kai Aiello
|15:17.183
|+4.239
|2:25.569
|Temecula, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Leo Tucker
|15:01.600
|+6.586
|2:27.916
|East Dubuque, IL
|Suzuki RM-Z250
Second Qualifying Sessions
450 Class
In the second qualifying session, Hunter Lawrence’s 2:13.356 bested Jason Anderson’s 2:13.362, Jett Lawrence’s 2:13.81, Chase Sexton’s 2:13.911, and Justin Cooper’s 2:14.713, but it was Jett Lawrence’s 2:10.342 from the first session topped the overall 450 qualifying. Not surprising to see the faster times coming from the first session here in Pro Motocross as the tracks are smoother first thing in the morning.
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|16:19.209
|--
|2:13.356
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Jason Anderson
|16:48.033
|+0.006
|2:13.362
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|15:35.367
|+0.459
|2:13.815
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Chase Sexton
|16:37.375
|+0.555
|2:13.911
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Justin Cooper
|16:18.938
|+1.357
|2:14.713
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1
|Matthew Burkeen
|15:40.952
|--
|2:20.776
|Cary, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Charlie Putnam
|17:14.203
|+1.278
|2:22.054
|United Kingdom
|Husqvarna FC 450
|3
|Bryton Carroll
|15:14.492
|+1.320
|2:22.096
|Vineland, NJ
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Brad Todd
|15:28.817
|+1.341
|2:22.117
|Wigton, United Kingdom
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Chandler Baker
|15:35.454
|+1.691
|2:22.467
|Tulsa, OK
|Husqvarna FC 450
