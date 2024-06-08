Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Thunder Valley Motocross Park welcomes us for the third round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. This track is technical and at elevation, which are the two big factors that play a key role in either a rider’s success or problems here. As far as weather today, we are expecting temperatures around 80° Fahrenheit and with some possible rain in the afternoon. The 450 Class races first today, so that is where we will start.