With co-host Ricky Carmichael over in Europe for the Isle of Man TT, Ryan Villopoto is joined by Racer X's own Davey Coombs to go over the events of the weekend at Hangtown, including Chase Sexton's remarkable last-to-first performance, the sudden end of Jett Lawrence's winning streak, Haiden Deegan versus Tom Vialle, and more from AMA Pro Motocross at the 55th Hangtown Classic.