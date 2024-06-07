Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 8
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 9
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Entry List
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Thunder Valley National and MXGP of Latvia

How to Watch Thunder Valley National and MXGP of Latvia

June 7, 2024 1:00pm

June 7, 2024 1:00pm
by:

On Saturday, the third round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado. This round will also be the 20th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the motos starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific, with the 450 Class racing first this weekend.

Starting at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific, NBC will start a live broadcast of the first 250 moto followed by the second 450 moto.

Viewers outside the U.S. can watch via the SuperMotocross Video Pass at the same times.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Thunder Valley National motos on Monday at 2 a.m. EDT/Sunday at 11 p.m. PDT.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

And the ninth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP of Latvia) takes place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com. The second motos will be shown live on CBS Sports starting at 9 a.m. Eastern/6 a.m. Pacific.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be in action again at the June 22 and 23 Snowshoe GNCC in West Virginia. 

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    Thunder Valley

     Saturday, June 8
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      June 8 - 12:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      June 8 - 12:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Motos 
      Live
      June 8 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      June 8 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • First 250 Moto, Second 450 Moto 
      Live
      June 8 - 4:00 PM
      NBC
    • Motos (Re-Air)
      June 9 - 2:00 AM
      CNBC
Thunder Valley Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) 

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Latvia

     EMX125 & EMX250
    Sunday, June 9
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      June 8 - 9:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      June 8 - 10:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      June 9 - 6:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      June 9 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      June 9 - 9:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      June 9 - 9:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      June 9 - 10:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      June 9 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of Latvia MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

2024 Standings

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

250 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 97
2Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 84
3Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 81
4Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 78
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 62
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 90
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 82
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 69
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 69
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 67
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) 

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 402
2Tim Gajser Slovenia 400
3Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 336
4Romain Febvre France 327
5Pauls Jonass Latvia 274
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 396
2Lucas Coenen Belgium 337
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany 333
5Liam Everts Belgium 304
4Andrea Adamo Italy 299
Full Standings

Thunder Valley National

Thunder Valley National Race Center

Thunder Valley National Injury Report

Thunder Valley National provisional entry lists:

Motocross

Thunder Valley - 250 Provisional Entry List

June 8, 2024
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Revised: June 7 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
16 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
17 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States Triumph TF 250-X
29 Ty Masterpool Ty Masterpool New Paradise, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
30 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R
31 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Motocross

Thunder Valley - 450 Provisional Entry List

June 8, 2024
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Revised: June 7 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
11 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm New Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Entry List

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) 

General

MXGP Live Timing

Other Info

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Address: 701 S Rooney Rd, Morrison, CO 80465

Practice & Qualifying — 12 a.m. Eastern/9 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific

Tickets

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Get tickets to the Thunder Valley National.

Track Map

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

The 2024 Thunder Valley National fan map.
The 2024 Thunder Valley National fan map. MX Sports Pro Racing

Race Day Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    Thunder Valley

     Saturday, June 8
    Thunder Valley Motocross Park
    Lakewood, CO United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (MDT)
    Saturday
    7:00am 7:00am Rider Services / Will Call Opens
    7:15am 7:15am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi
    7:30am 7:30am Chapel Service at AMA Semi
    8:00am 8:00am 450MX Group B Qualifying 1
    8:20am 8:20am 450MX Group A Qualifying 1
    8:35am 8:35am Track Maintenance
    8:50am 8:50am 250MX Group A Qualifying 1
    9:10am 9:10am 250MX Group B Qualifying 1
    9:30am 9:30am Track Maintenance
    9:40am 9:40am 450MX Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    9:45am 9:45am 450MX Group B Qualifying 2 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:05am 10:05am 450MX Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:10am 10:10am 450MX Group A Qualifying 2 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:30am 10:30am 250MX Group A Start Practice (Off Gate)
    10:35am 10:35am 250MX Group A Qualifying 2
    10:55am 10:55am 250MX Group B Start Practice (Off Gate)
    11:00am 11:00am 250MX Group B Qualifying 2
    11:15am 11:15am Track Maintenance
    11:45am 11:45am 450MX Consolation Race
    12:00pm 12:00pm 250MX Consolation Race
    12:30pm 12:30pm Opening Ceremonies
    1:00pm 1:00pm 450 Class Sight Lap/Top 5 Rider Introduction Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:15pm 1:15pm 450MX Moto #1 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:50pm 1:50pm Podium Interviews NBC
    2:00pm 2:00pm 250 Class Sight Lap/ Top 5 Rider Introduction NBC
    2:15pm 2:15pm 250MX Moto #1 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps) NBC
    2:50pm 2:50pm Podium Interviews
    3:00pm 3:00pm 450 Class Sight Lap
    3:15pm 3:15pm 450MX Moto #2 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps)
    3:50pm 3:50pm 450 Winners Circle
    4:00pm 4:00pm 250 Class Sight Lap
    4:15pm 4:15pm 250MX Moto #2 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps)
    4:50pm 4:50pm 250 Winners Circle
Thunder Valley Motocross Schedule

