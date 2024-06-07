On Saturday, the third round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado. This round will also be the 20th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the motos starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific, with the 450 Class racing first this weekend.

Starting at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific, NBC will start a live broadcast of the first 250 moto followed by the second 450 moto.

Viewers outside the U.S. can watch via the SuperMotocross Video Pass at the same times.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Thunder Valley National motos on Monday at 2 a.m. EDT/Sunday at 11 p.m. PDT.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

And the ninth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP of Latvia) takes place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com. The second motos will be shown live on CBS Sports starting at 9 a.m. Eastern/6 a.m. Pacific.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be in action again at the June 22 and 23 Snowshoe GNCC in West Virginia.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship