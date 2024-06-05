Next: Gavin Towers’ New Chapter in Europe

Towers has been drafted into the VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team to fill in for the injured Janis Reisulis. "The bike is awesome!" he raved, "I've loved it since day one. We're going to keep building, keep getting better, and keep dialing in everything. It should be awesome." In terms of bike changes, Towers' new mechanic Scott Lillis said, "It's been pretty easy getting the bike set up for Gavin," Lillis said, "We only changed the handlebars really, but he runs the same suspension front and rear, same gearing—pretty much everything else is the same."

The race format in the MXGP series also differs significantly from what American riders are accustomed to in the AMA Supercross and Motocross Championships. The MXGP series features a two-day format per event, with each race, or moto, being longer than those in the American series, whereas the Promotocross series in the USA is typically one-day. "For Europe versus America, it's it's just different. Like the Europeans that go over to the U.S., they're going to struggle for a little bit at first. No matter how good you are. Yes, it's still racing and you're still riding a bike, but it's just different. You know? Like here in Europe, this is a whole weekend event; in the U.S., it's a Saturday only, so it's different."

While hard-pack tracks on either side of the Atlantic are similar, the sand in Europe is said to be brutal. A lot of interest surrounds how Towers will fair in the sand, "In the U.S., I would say I am decent in the sand, but over here, it's a different challenge—more bottomless, so I guess we are going to find out how good of a sand rider I actually am." He laughed.

After an impressive debut at the MXGP of Germany, where he went 6-2 to finish fourth overall, narrowly missing the podium by a single point, Towers' next test will be in the sand at the ninth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Kegums, Latvia, this weekend - June 8-9.