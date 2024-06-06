Last to first! In one of the greatest one-off rides of all-time, Jeffrey Herlings came over to the AMA Pro Motocross Championship for the final round of the series in 2017 to try his hand at a Pro Motocross National. He walked into a conclusion of a title fight between Eli Tomac and Marvin Musquin, but Herlings showed up ready during an off-weekend in the MXGP World Championship series. in this first moto of the day, Herlings and Tomac ended up together out front battling for the lead before Tomac ended up going down. That left a clear path for Herlings to lead every single lap of his Pro Motocross debut and take a head turning first moto victory. Moto two? That was even more incredible. Last to first! See how it happened, right here. About @RideDunlop The all-new Geomax MX34 is the latest result of Dunlop’s ongoing development of their Geomax family of tires. Developed with the help of top motocross pros, the all-new Geomax MX34 is the new industry standard for soft-to-intermediate terrain. Experience the advantage—Ride Dunlop.