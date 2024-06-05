Results Archive
ACL Injury to Sideline Marc-Antoine Rossi for Remainder of MX2 Championship

June 5, 2024 9:00am | by:
The following press release is from GasGas:

Marc-Antoine Rossi Ruled Out Of 2024 Mxgp Season Due to Acl Injury

Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing MX2 racer, Marc-Antoine Rossi, will unfortunately be forced to sit out the remainder of the 2024 season due to a knee injury sustained during Saturday’s running of the 2024 MXGP of Germany at Teutschenthal.

Following medical examination after the race weekend, it was confirmed that Rossi sustained a fracture of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and external meniscus in his left knee. Rossi is now scheduled to undergo surgery on June 13th in Lyon, France.

A clearer timeframe for Rossi’s return to racing will follow after the surgery. However, due to the severity of the injury, as well as the necessary treatment and recovery time, the 18 year old French racer will miss the remaining 13 MX2 events of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship this season.

Everyone at Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing wishes Marc-Antoine a speedy recovery and looks forward to his return to racing at the earliest opportunity.

Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager Davide De Carli:

“It's a tough setback for Marc-Antoine for sure, but we are confident that he can bounce back from this injury even stronger than before. We will support him every step of the way during his recovery process."

MX2 - #28 - Marc-Antoine Rossi:

"I'm deeply disappointed that my rookie year in MX2 has been cut short by one of the longest injuries a rider can face. It's incredibly tough to accept that my season is over already in early June. However, I'm determined to come back stronger and sooner than ever. I can't thank my team, my family, and everyone who supports me enough. I know I'll never walk this path alone!”

