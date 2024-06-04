Cardo Systems' Packtalk Pro: New Dawn of Safety, Sound, and Style for Rider Communication

PACKTALK PRO is the newest, most advanced communicator ever. 45mm JBL speakers deliver arena-like audio, and an all-new Auto On/Off feature makes sure your unit powers down when standing still, and powers back up for the ride for maximum battery-life.​ With the top-of-the-line speakers as standard, expect nothing but the best sound in the business.​

But it doesn’t stop there. PACKTALK PRO comes with a built-in crash detection chip. It senses what your head feels and knows exactly when to make that important emergency notice when things go wrong.

Key features include Crash Detection, Auto On/Off, Air Mount, and 2nd Generation DMC.

Having an MSRP of $459, PACKTALK PRO will be available from retailers as a single pack from the end of June. Alternatively, and available now, it can be ordered directly from cardosystems.com

For more information about Cardo Systems, visit cardosystems.com or join the conversation on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and see all the latest videos on YouTube.