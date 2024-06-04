Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 8
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 9
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
News
Full Schedule

Cardo Systems' Packtalk Pro: New Dawn of Safety, Sound, and Style for Rider Communication

June 4, 2024 2:05pm | by:
Cardo Systems' Packtalk Pro: New Dawn of Safety, Sound, and Style for Rider Communication

PACKTALK PRO is the newest, most advanced communicator ever. 45mm JBL speakers deliver arena-like audio, and an all-new Auto On/Off feature makes sure your unit powers down when standing still, and powers back up for the ride for maximum battery-life.​ With the top-of-the-line speakers as standard, expect nothing but the best sound in the business.​

But it doesn’t stop there. PACKTALK PRO comes with a built-in crash detection chip. It senses what your head feels and knows exactly when to make that important emergency notice when things go wrong. 

Key features include Crash Detection, Auto On/Off, Air Mount, and 2nd Generation DMC.

Having an MSRP of $459, PACKTALK PRO will be available from retailers as a single pack from the end of June. Alternatively, and available now, it can be ordered directly from cardosystems.com 

For more information about Cardo Systems, visit cardosystems.com or join the conversation on FacebookXInstagramTikTok and see all the latest videos on YouTube

