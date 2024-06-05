ACL Injury to Sideline Marc-Antoine Rossi for Remainder of MX2 Championship

The following press release is from GasGas:

Marc-Antoine Rossi Ruled Out Of 2024 Mxgp Season Due to Acl Injury

Red Bull GASGAS Factory MX2 rider, Marc-Antoine Rossi, will have to put his 2024 MX2 plans temporarily on ice, following a ACL injury to his left knee sustained at the MXGP of Germany.

Marc-Antoine Rossi injured his left knee during Saturday’s running of the 2024 MXGP of Germany at Teutschenthal, on the 1st of June.

Post race medical checks revealed that Rossi had fractured his ACL and external meniscus, and Rossi will now undergo surgery on the 13th June, in Lyon, France.

Due to the severity of the injury Rossi will be forced to sit out the remainder of the 2024 MX2 season in order to recover.

Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager Davide De Carli:

“It's a tough setback for Marc-Antoine for sure, but we are confident that he can bounce back from this injury even stronger than before. We will support him every step of the way during his recovery process."