After a gnarly crash in the first moto at Hangtown, Jett Lawrence lost the first moto of his 450MX career. This stopped his moto win streak he started at round one in 2023, at 24 wins. That number, 24, means he did match up to previous perfect season runs of Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart, who logged three 24-0 seasons between them.

So where does he stack up in the list of all time moto wins? Further, what are some of the more famous streaks in this sport, spread across multiple seasons and even multiple series? Glad you asked. Here's The List.

Carmichael won 30 straight 250 National motos that he entered between Spring Creek '01 and Glen Helen '03. (At Kenworthy's '01 Tim Ferry won the second moto, while at Hangtown '03 Kevin Windham won the first moto.) But this one does have a carve-out: Carmichael parked his Kawasaki KX 250 for the Steel City finale in 2001 in order to make a run at breaking Mark Barnett's all-time record of 25 overall wins in the 125 class, where he went 3-1 to take the overall win and the record, which he held until James Stewart came along over the next three years.

Windham challenged Carmichael throughout 2003, but from the second moto at Broome-Tioga in 2003 to the first moto at Southwick in 2005, Carmichael won 31-straight motos. He dropped the first moto at Broome to Windham and then the first moto of Southwick '05 to Chad Reed. What is equally impressive is the fact that this streak coincided in part with another incredible streak for the GOAT, which was the fact that from Washougal '03 to Hangtown '06 Carmichael won 27 straight overalls. He also used three different motorcycles to do it: A Honda CR250 in '03, a Honda CRF450 in '04 and a Suzuki RM-Z450 in '05.