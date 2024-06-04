This really was a reflection of Sexton’s long journey to get the KTM to his liking. He made another big breakthrough this week when the team went to a gnarly, deep track in the hills. If you’re Sexton, you’d rather Hangtown be a reflection of major bike changes that can carry through the rest of the season, instead of some one-off out-of-body experience.

“It was a big change, we went back to the drawing board last week,” Sexton said. “Even when I was in second [the previous weekend] behind Jett I felt like the bike was beating the crap out of me. I was like, “I’m not going to be able to do this for 11 rounds, for one, and it’s not fun when the bike is beating the crap out of you.” We tested Tuesday at Pala and made some changes. Then we went to this track in the hills on Thursday, and they tilled it super deep, and the ruts were good. The team found some good changes in the shock, and we changed the fork a little bit. My bike really accelerated out of the turns good today, last week I was losing a lot to Hunter and Jett coming out of the turns, and also overall comfort [was better]. I wasn’t having to just send it. I was precise. I feel like when I can be precise and also send it, that’s hard to find that middle ground but today I feel like we found it.”

When Sexton first showed up to that Thursday test day, the team tried a few things and he felt slightly better. Then they made a big change, and Sexton says he could feel it right away, and was a second a lap faster, immediately.

Sexton, finally, had a machine he could push to his limit, and he’s strong enough to do it for 30 plus two. But, last to first?

“I didn’t really think I could win until, my whole goal was just, I passed Hunter [to lock up the overall win] when I saw they were close enough, but I didn’t think that was realistic when I went down. When I got past those guys, I saw AP, and I was like “I already got this far I might as well keep going.” I kind of took a little breather, then I just went all in on the last lap. I knew I was fast on this side of the track with the rollers, that’s where I made most of my passes. I sent it down the hill, and my bike was fairly straight for most of the moto so I was pretty confident I could get in there. Then AP saw me, and he twisted the gas a little more! But that corner after that, by the mechanic’s area, that was my favorite corner all day. So, once we got there, I knew we were good.