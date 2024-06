Our own Mitch Kendra was at High Point Raceway last weekend for the Northeast Amateur Regional for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch to capture all the action, from the pit scene, to the starting gate chatter, to the motos, to the post-race celebrations. Some of the names at the regional included in this gallery are Drew Adams (Kawasaki), Avery Long (Yamaha), Logan Best (Yamaha), Noah Stevens (KTM), Thor Powell (Yamaha), Wyatt Bass (Husqvarna), Max Shane (Yamaha), Reece Wheaton (Kawasaki), Alexander Fedortsov (Yamaha), Trevin Nelson (Yamaha), Eli Gross (Kawasaki), Ryder Malinoski (Yamaha), Ben Nelko (Suzuki), Steve Roman (Kawasaki), Barry Carsten (Suzuki), Gregory Pamart (Kawasaki), Brian Carroll Jr. (Yamaha), Jordan Jarvis (Yamaha), Jamie Astudillo (KTM), and many more.

Here are some of his best photos from the day. Follow Mitch on X (formerly "Twitter"): @Mitch_Kendra.

Full Northeast Amateur Regional Results